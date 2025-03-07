Pennsylvania representative introduces legislation in response to possible Penn State branch campus closures

A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced new legislation in response to the possible closures of several Penn State University branch campuses.

The legislation being introduced comes following Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi saying that 12 of the university's branch campuses could close amid financial pressures and declining enrollment.

Representative Charity Krupa (R-Fayette County) introduced a package of legislation with three bills that would give people who live in Pennsylvania a voice when it comes to higher education and how it operates.

Each of the three bills take on a different part of publicly-funded relations for universities.

The first would make sure that state-related universities that are publicly funded cannot close branch campuses without legislative oversight and would also require public input before a closure can take place.

The second bill would do things like requiring a formal transition plan that ensures alternative options before a branch campus closed and would also introduce penalties for campus closures without approved plans and would mandate legislative oversight of universities that close regional branches.

The third bill wants to ensure that state-related universities cannot close branches without taking a look at the economic impacts, like what it would mean for local businesses and workforces.

Krupa says that President Bendapudi agreed to meet with her within the next few weeks, but Krupa says that's not good enough.