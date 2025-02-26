Penn State Beaver students concerned after Pittsburgh area branch campuses begin closing

Penn State University is looking to shrink its footprint with the upcoming branch campus closures in and around the Pittsburgh area.

It is looking to close about a dozen of its 19 satellite campuses which could leave some students without a higher education option.

Penn State Beaver is just one of 12 satellite campuses statewide at risk of closing here.

When talking about these 12 campuses it includes every other satellite in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

"For it to get closed down potentially is just really sad to hear," Penn State Beaver student Serenity Quinones said.

Quinones is a sophomore at Penn State's Beaver branch campus, and said it offered her independence.

"To me, this is my like first time being out on my own, so this is my starting place," she said.

It's sort of a home away from home, whether it's close or nearby. But it could be on the chopping block.

Penn State Beaver, Fayette, New Kensington, Greater Allegheny, Shenango, and DuBois could join six other satellites in potentially closing.

"I've saved tens of thousands of dollars by going here these past two semesters," Penn State Beaver sophomore Reed Garrett said.

Penn State's President says declining populations and lack of state funding are reasons these branches could go dormant.

"I don't know how there's a lack of funding when college tuition's so expensive," Penn State Beaver freshman Max Price said.

The campuses wouldn't close until at least the end of the 2026-27 school year if the plan goes through.

"I'm on the two by two, so I'll be on the main campus," Britain Provy, a Penn State Beaver freshman, said.

But for now, among that morning fog is the thought of memories.

"I'll never have anywhere to show my kids like, this was my freshman year," Quinones said.