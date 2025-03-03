Local leaders aim to prevent shutdown of Penn State Fayette branch campus

Around 100 community members and leaders packed into a conference room near the Penn State Fayette branch campus on Monday to brainstorm ways to keep their beloved campus open.

"Save our school!" was the rallying cry at the Penn State Commonwealth campus on Monday.

It was an all-hands-on-deck meeting in Fayette County to try and prevent the potential closure of the Penn State branch campus at Lemont Furnace.

Dozens of community leaders, concerned citizens, and Penn State's Fayette faculty members appeared in person and virtually to make their voices heard and formulate a plan of attack that would allow their beloved campus to stay open.

Muriel Nuttall, the Executive Director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, says that this is the only four-year degree school in the county and that their programs in engineering, nursing and EMS are vital to the local economy.

"Not only do the students feed our business community, that's so very important, but the campus itself is a hub for activity for events for thousands of students that come through here for educational experiences every year," Nuttall said. "I can't even imagine a Fayette County without a Penn State Fayette campus."

News of potential branch campuses closing came last week in a letter from Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi.

The potential closure of this and other branch campuses throughout the region and state is seen largely as a cost-cutting measure by the university, and right now, campuses under 1,000 students are in the crosshairs.

Fayette's campus has just under 500 enrolled students.

After Monday's meeting, action committees were formed to get the word out and to start the ball rolling on a campaign to save this branch.

Republican State Sen. Pat Stefano, who represents District 32 where the campus is, says that community advocacy will save this campus. He says that powers in State College need to be shown that underserved communities like Fayette County need institutions like this.

"They are missing the other points," said Sen. Stefano. "That's what this group was for: to develop and show them the points that they are missing. You can always look at our population as it shifts to the east, but we still need growth here. And every time the pendulum swings, it will swing back the other way. We need to be ready for that swing when it comes back, and if these institutions are gone, what will come back and replace them?"

If you would like to help this Penn State campus fight on, you can contact the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, who will direct your support accordingly.

You can find more information by clicking here.