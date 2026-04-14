How to avoid parking scams at NFL draft in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Safety is warning residents and visitors to be aware of parking scams for the NFL draft.

In a social media post on Tuesday, public safety shared a warning about "fraudulent parking schemes circulating on social media and third-party platforms." Authorities said multiple fraud reports have already been identified.

The general manager of Alco Parking, Ralph Reetz, said he is not surprised.

"Unfortunately, the scammers are opportunistic," he told KDKA on Tuesday. "They always have a creative way to come up with this. You got to be very careful of where you are buying and who you are buying it from."

Pittsburgh Public Safety said there are four things to look out for:

"Exclusive" or "guaranteed" listings

Requests for advance payment through apps like Venmo, Cash App and others.

Unverified business names, addresses, or official affiliations.



• Prices that seem unusually high or significantly lower than market value

The Better Business Bureau recommends using verified methods of payment that offer recourse, such as credit cards.

Visit Pittsburgh suggests using parking apps such as Park PGH and Go Mobile PGH or taking public transportation.