How much does it cost to park for the NFL draft in Pittsburgh? Here's the price to reserve a spot.

The NFL draft is set to take over Pittsburgh's North Shore and Point State Park in less than two weeks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend, and parking spots will be at a premium.

Before coming to the three-day event, here's what to know about parking, including how to reserve a spot.

NFL draft parking

Alco Parking owns most of the lots on the North Shore that are available for the draft. However, some of the lots will be unavailable because they are where the NFL draft stage will be. Others are within walking distance of the event.

"It's gameday on steroids," Alco Parking general manager Ralph Reetz told KDKA on Friday.

Alco Parking says it has about 1,200 spaces on the North Side. It has partnered with JustPark to help people reserve spots. Those include lots near Rivers Casino, near the expressway and a parking garage just past PNC Park.

A map from JustPark shows lots available for the NFL draft in Pittsburgh. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Prices range from $87.25 per day to $200 per day.

"We have seen a jump in the last day since it's been listed, and we anticipate it will sell out," Reetz said.

Of the three days, Thursday is expected to be the busiest for Alco. While this is the biggest event in the city's history, Alco Parking is used to packed lots on the North Shore during big events and game days.

"It is the largest event we've experienced. We do this quite often, and I think we're prepared," Reetz said.

How to reserve a parking spot

To reserve a spot, Alco says to go to its website and find the draft tab, which has a map of the lots and prices.

"There will probably be some walk-in spaces available, although we recommend doing the reservation route," Reetz said.

According to Alco, it has more spots it can add if needed. As of now, plenty of parking spots are still available, the company said.