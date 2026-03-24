What kind of impact is the NFL Draft going to have on everyday parking in Pittsburgh?

With less than one month until the NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh and people's daily routines are heavily impacted, many are wondering how their parking situation will be affected in the city.

For instance, if you commute into the city everyday and always park in the same spot, is your space going to be there? And how much is it going to cost? The most important thing is to figure out what you want to do and take action sooner than later.

The spectacle of the NFL Draft on Pittsburgh's North Shore and in Point State Park may be a month away but road closures will begin taking effect as soon as late March.

As March is starting to draw to a close, some road closed signs are already popping up around and town and ALCO Parking President Merrill Stabile said to build the staging, lost parking spaces are right around the corner.

"They will be taking over Lots 1, 2, Gold 1 Garage, and even several lots further east," Stabile said.

Stabile said the General Robinson parking garage will be filling up with displaced lease holders from the other garage and Gold Lot 1.

Other parking operators who declined to go on camera agreed with Stabile and said that whether it's the North Shore or any of the Golden Triangle lots, your best bet is to get a monthly lease now.

"If you have a monthly lease, your space will be, you know, there'll be no additional charge and you will you will have access to the location you normally park in," Stabile said.

Another alternative is to go on the parking websites like ParkWhiz and buy your space now for those days, but beware, it won't be cheap.

North Side lots are priced at over $200 for each of the NFL Draft events and Downtown lots closest to Point State Park are over $100, with prices getting cheaper the farther away you get from the event footprint.

"This is the week, if there were ever a week, to use mass transit," Stabile said.

The parking operators are also encouraging people to work from home if that's an option.

But if you're planning on heading to Downtown Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft, don't wait, lock your parking in now, knowing that a monthly lease could be cancelled once the event is over.

At this point, it's unclear what streets around the garages and lots are going to be closed during the three-day event and parking operators said they're a little frustrated because those questions haven't been answered yet.

VisitPittsburgh said they're working with stakeholders on plans that will minimize disruptions and that "details regarding road closures, transit adjustments, and travel guidance will be released in the coming weeks."

The NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25 and officials estimate 500,000 to 700,000 people will come to the city for the three-day event.