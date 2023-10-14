"No Gremlin Fights Alone:" Karns City High School students provide creative show of support for Mason Martin

KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - As Karns City High School's quarterback Mason Martin continues his fight in the hospital, the outpouring of support has not slowed down.

His high school classmates came together in a creative way to continue to show their love and support with a lip dub video titled "No Gremlin Fights Alone."

That video was posted on the same day that Mason's father provided an update on his son's progress.

Mason underwent surgery on Thursday in an effort to put his cranial flap back into place. However, once the procedure began, the surgeon made the call and decided that the conditions were not perfect and then did not do the procedure.

Mason continues to recover and doctors plan to try again next week.

In an update a couple of weeks ago, his family described his progress as "responsive unconscious."

His movements were improving and he appeared to be reacting to sound and touch. He had also only been on a ventilator for four hours.

Martin suffered a significant brain bleed along with a collapsed lung during the third quarter of the game last month. His family said he was involved in a hit, or tackle, and continued playing defense without issue.

Minutes later, when he came back on the field for a kickoff return, they saw the 17-year-old senior stumble and then collapse.