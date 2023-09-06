Karns City community continues to share messages of hope as Mason Martin continues recovery

KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - The community continues to rally around Karns City quarterback Mason Martin after he was rushed to the hospital Friday night. Messages of hope and strength are all over the Butler County community.

One of the definitions for strong includes not easily affected by hardship. That definition is on display in windows and signs all over the Karns City area.

"Everybody is so sad about it. It's just a tragedy that it happened there," Guorgie Bartoe of Karns City said. The store she works in had a Mason Strong sign.

Friday night's high school football game changed the community in an instant. Martin went down after a play and had to be life-flighted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with a brain bleed and a collapsed lung.

"It was an eerie feeling, and it was something that no one has ever seen around here," Karns City School Maintenance Facility Director Steve Andreassi said.

Mason's mother says there has been very little change over the past 48 hours since she gave an update on Monday. His family has called for prayers and support.

The community has answered, and Mason's family is thankful.

"I think our community has been outstanding in regards to what we can do, and that's pray hard and do whatever we can do to make this community feel better," Andreassi said.

"The family is going through a lot, and they need everybody's prayers," Bartoe said.

For students, this has been a challenge. Even district employees are having a hard time. In an area where everyone knows each other, one family's pain is felt by everyone.

"I just hope everybody is well and can get through it there. I'm praying for them there," Bartoe said.

People who know the Martin family already know they embody the definition of strong. They now have an entire community in their corner.

"They are so strong, and they've helped us. They are the strength behind our community right now," Andreassi said.

If you would like to send your messages of support and hope to the Martin family, here is the address.

HFYF c/o Mason Martin

PO Box 643

Rimersburg, Pa. 16248