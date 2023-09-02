Karns City Area High School football player collapses on field during game against Redbank Valley High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Karns City Area High School football player collapsed on the field Friday.

According to the Butler Eagle, Karns City quarterback Mason Martin collapsed near the 8-minute mark of the third quarter of the team's game against Redbank Valley High.

The game was stopped by the officials, and Martin was taken off the field by ambulance before being transported to the hospital by helicopter, the Butler Eagle reports.

"At this time, we are asking that everyone takes a moment to offer their thoughts and prayers that our injured player is OK," Karns City superintendent Eric Ritzert told the Butler Eagle.