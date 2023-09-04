Family provides update on Karns City quarterback Mason Martin's health after on-field collapse

Vigil for Karns City high school quarterback who collapsed on field draws hundreds

KARNS CITY, PA (KDKA) - Karns City Area High School quarterback Mason Martin collapsed on the field during Friday night's game and he was flown to UPMC Presbyterian where he is in critical condition.

Martin's family posted an update on social media on Monday morning citing he is demonstrating some purposeful movement in his arms.

Martin suffered a significant brain bleed along with a collapsed lung during the third quarter of Friday's game. His family said he was involved in a hit, or tackle, and continued playing defense without issue.

Minutes later, when he came back on the field for a kickoff return, they saw the 17-year-old senior stumble and then collapse.

The Karns City community continues to rally behind the Martin family as hundreds of people gathered at the football field on Sunday night for a vigil to show their support.

Martin's mother is battling stage 4 breast cancer. Close friends say the Martins never show any weakness and the school superintendent calls them pillars in Karns City.

Counselors will be at the school Tuesday when the students and staff return.