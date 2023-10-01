'A very good week:' Family of Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin provide update as he recovers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mason Martin, the Karns City High School quarterback who collapsed on the field during a game last month is continuing to progress as he fights for his life in the hospital.

In a post on Facebook, his family said that he had a very good week and they have heard he is being referred to as "responsive unconscious."

RELATED STORIES:

While he remains unconscious, his movements are improving and he appears to be reacting to sound at touch. He also has only been on a ventilator for four hours.

They said that rehabilitation doctors are now involved and getting him ready for another stage of recovery, seeing if or how his brain is processing information. It appears that he is hearing and processing the information.

"Last week still had a few tense moments, but nothing like the prior weeks," the Facebook post read. "Now we are shedding tears of joy and happiness rather than pain and heartache. Day by day he's coming back to us. Thanks for all your continued support. To be where he now is a testament to the amazing power of prayer."

Martin suffered a significant brain bleed along with a collapsed lung during the third quarter of the game last month. His family said he was involved in a hit, or tackle, and continued playing defense without issue.

Minutes later, when he came back on the field for a kickoff return, they saw the 17-year-old senior stumble and then collapse.

Since his injury, communities across western Pennsylvania have rallied to support him and his family.