Mayor Ed Gainey declares December 24 'Franco Harris Day'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - December 24, 2022, will forever be known as Franco Harris Day in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made the proclamation on Saturday morning.

"50 years ago today Franco Harris made the immaculate reception and led the way to the Steelers winning 4 Super Bowls," said Mayor Gainey. "Today we honor not just his talents on the field, but his success off of it. Pittsburgh will always remember him for his generosity and kind spirit. May his memory is a blessing for all of us."

REMEMBERING FRANCO HARRIS:

Harris died on Wednesday, December 21 in Pittsburgh.

The 72-year-old was a Steelers legend, with his career beginning with a bang - the Immaculate Reception.

A 13th overall pick by the Steelers in the 1972 draft, Harris went on to win four Super Bowls with the Steelers, set the rushing record, and set the example of what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Steeler on and off the field.

Tonight, Harris will be honored by the Steelers as they retire his number 32, making him just the third player in team history to have his number retired, joining "Mean" Joe Greene and Ernie Stautner.