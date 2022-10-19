Fetterman's doctor releases update on Senate candidate's stroke recovery: 'No work restrictions'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The doctor for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has released a medical update on his health following a stroke earlier this year.

In a letter released to the public, UPMC Dr. Clifford Chen said Fetterman "is recovering well" and he "has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office."

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had surgery to receive a pacemaker. The recovery period kept him off the campaign trail through mid-August.

Worries about an auditory processing disorder as a result of the stroke have become a talking point as Fetterman runs for Senate against Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Dr. Chen addressed that issue in his medical report letter. It said Fetterman is improving and attending speech therapy.

The letter said, "Occasional words he will 'miss' which seems like he doesn't hear the word but it is actually not processed properly. His hearing of sound such as music is not affected. His communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit assisted by speech therapy which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke."



Fetterman was first diagnosed with A-fib in 2017. However, he has said he did not follow up with doctors for a period of five years.

His doctors now say he is seeing his neurologist and cardiologist regularly and takes the appropriate medications. The letter said, "He also exercises routinely and can walk four to five miles regularly without difficulty."

Oz has been calling on his opponent to release more information about his stroke recovery. His latest call came Oct. 12.

"Pennsylvanians deserve to know the truth before they cast a vote on Nov. 8 and John Fetterman needs to be honest with voters. Pennsylvanians deserve answers," he said in a statement.

To read the full letter from Fetterman's doctor, click here.