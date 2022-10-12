Oz calls for more information while Fetterman says he's been transparent about his stroke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After John Fetterman's first national in-person television interview, the Oz campaign continues to claim Fetterman has not been honest about his health.

As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's an issue about both health and transparency, about which Fetterman says he's been completely honest.

In most interviews, the lieutenant governor acknowledged his need to use closed captioning, a way to see words, because of auditory processing issues. But the Oz campaign wants more.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oz communications director Brittany Yanick said:

"John Fetterman has consistently failed to be honest about two things: his health and his radical policies to decriminalize heroin and put convicted first-degree murderers back on our streets. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board called on both candidates to release their medical records weeks ago and The Washington Post Editorial Board called out Fetterman for his lack of transparency. Pennsylvanians deserve to know the truth before they cast a vote on November 8th and John Fetterman needs to be honest with voters. Pennsylvanians deserve answers."

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who supports Fetterman, says Oz just wants to distract voters from the real issues.

"I think the other side has made a terrible mistake. Instead of talking about what they would do," says Casey, "we've heard a lot about John Fetterman's health -- from a doctor. You'd think a doctor would be celebrating and validating his recovery."

"His recovery to date has been heroic," says Dr. David Agus, CBS News medical doctor. "He has done it in the public eye, which I give him all kudos for doing that."

Agus, who has not examined Fetterman, says many stroke victims plateau six months after their stroke and it's hard to know whether Fetterman will make a full recovery or not. But he says all candidates need medical transparency.

"I think in all of these elections we need to figure out a way, an unbiased way, where a physician can examine a patient and give an accurate report to the public. I think there's a right to know in today's world," says Agus.

Fetterman communications director Joe Calvello says Fetterman did that in June, saying:

"As John and our campaign have made extremely clear, from John's first interview back on the trail in July through recently and everywhere in between, he uses closed captioning in interviews to be precise and avoid missing words. He literally said he was using captions on MSNBC last month.

"As we've said over and over again, John is healthy, and he also still has a lingering auditory processing issue that his doctors expect will go away. John has already released a letter from his cardiologist and put out a candid letter directly from himself about his stroke. He's been transparent in talking openly about his health with local and national media, while also showing voters how this closed-caption technology helps him communicate more effectively. Unfortunately for Dr. Oz and the pathetic Republicans who are desperately rooting against his recovery, John is getting better every day and he is going to win this race to be Pennsylvania's next Senator.

"In January, John is going to be even better -- and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud."

Casey says he's seen Fetterman's improvement in his frequent interactions, and now the public sees it as Fetterman increases his campaign appearances.

"Voters have seen his recovery, and voters understand it because, guess what, a lot of members of their family have gone through similar challenges in their lives. They get it," says Casey.

"Is there any reason at all why he [Fetterman] cannot serve as U.S. Senator?" Jon Delano asked Agus.

"From what is public, there is no reason at all why he cannot serve as U.S. Senator. I think that's very important," says Agus. "Again, I do think there needs to be somewhat more transparency around not just his health but all politicians' health."

Casey says there are a number of senators with physical disabilities, including a senator recovering from a stroke.

"John's recovery is a testament to our fidelity to those principles in the Americans with Disabilities Act, and I hope in John's case this won't be an enduring or permanent disability, that he will be able to fully recover, and I think he will," says Casey.

Most people on the street willing to talk seemed okay with Fetterman's health.

"There are people capable of running for Senate even with certain health conditions," says Lauren Gallagher of Pittsburgh.

"That wouldn't be a factor in me voting for him or another candidate," notes Letisha Henderson of Braddock.

"As long as he can do his job, it's fine. Now, it's a concern. It's in the background, but it's not something I would say, 'He's had a stroke, out.' No," says Brian Olson of Butler.

Of course, Fetterman's medical status is just one of many issues voters will be weighing as they decide whether Fetterman or Oz should represent Pennsylvania in the Senate.