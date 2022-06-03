'I almost died': Lt. Gov. John Fetterman offers health update, said stoke was 'completely preventable'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, now a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is offering an update on his health following a stroke and surgery to implant a pacemaker during last month's election.

First learning of his A-fib diagnosis in 2017, Fetterman said he never followed up with his doctors or treatment and he calls that a mistake.

"As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously," Fetterman said in a statement. "The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn't come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn't feel well. As a result, I almost died. I want to encourage others to not make the same mistake."

Fetterman visited his cardiologist in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

In a letter released Friday, Dr. Ramesh Chandra said he first saw Fetterman in 2017 at UPMC East for swelling in his feet. That's when he first diagnosed the lieutenant governor with atrial fibrillation and a decreased heart pump.

However, Dr. Chandra said Fetterman did not follow up with any doctor for five years or continue taking prescriptions for his condition. Because of that, the doctor said the pacemaker was implanted to help with the A-fib and cardiomyopathy.

Dr. Chandra said Fetterman is now taking his condition seriously.

"I do believe that he [Fetterman] is taking his recovery and his health very seriously this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem," Dr. Chandra said in the letter.

As for Fetterman, he is encouraging everyone to listen to their body and their doctors.

"I want to emphasize that this was completely preventable," Fetterman said. "My cardiologist said that if I had continued taking the blood thinners, I never would have had a stroke. I didn't do what the doctor told me. But I won't make that mistake again. Taking care of others is important but you must include yourself in there too."

He also said he plans to get back on the campaign trail once he's fully recovered.

"It will take some more time to get back on the campaign trail like I was in the lead-up to the primary," he said. "It's frustrating - all the more so because this is my own fault - but bear with me, I need a little more time. I'm not quite back to 100% yet, but I'm getting closer every day."