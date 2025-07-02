Grilled Pork Chops with Peach Salsa | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

Chef Janet is helping us elevate our cookout game

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and Chef Janet is helping us level up our cookout game. Here's her recipe for grilled pork chops with peach salsa.

Grilled Pork Chops with Peach Salsa

Marinade:

4 boneless pork chops, 1 inch thick

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Salsa:

4 yellow peaches, pitted and diced

1/2 cup red onion, rinsed in a colander

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced (optional)

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Combine marinade ingredients with pork chops. Marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Make the salsa while the chops are marinating. Use a clean set of pliers to remove the pit of the peaches. Taste for correct seasonings and set aside.

Preheat your grill to medium-low. Remove the pork chops from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels.

Cut an onion in half and rub over the grates to make them more nonstick. Place the pork chops on the grill.

After 3 minutes, turn them a quarter turn (like 10 to 2 on a clock) to make a nice diamond pattern.

Grill for another 2 minutes then flip. Grill for another 4-6 minutes, until internal temp is 145 degrees.

Remove from the grill and let the pork chops rest for 5 minutes before serving with peach salsa.