Driver pleads guilty to murder in crash that killed Serra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner

A man who was racing another driver at more than 100 mph before he crashed into a school van, killing 15-year-old Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

In exchange for the guilty plea, William Soliday was sentenced to 5 1/2 to 12 years in prison.

Soliday and Andrew Voigt were charged in connection with the deadly, fiery crash on Sept. 20, 2023.

A school van carrying Kalkbrenner was making a left turn from Third Street onto Richland Avenue in Dravosburg when it was hit by a Volkswagen. A Jeep flew through the intersection right after, police said.

Witnesses told police that the drivers of the Volkswagen and Jeep were speeding and appeared to be racing as they crossed the Mansfield Bridge, driving toward the intersection of Third Street and Richland Avenue.

Police identified the 43-year-old Soliday as the driver of the Volkswagen and Voigt as the driver of the Jeep. Both men, police said, worked at a business about a quarter mile from the crash scene.

Data from the Volkswagen showed Soliday was driving more than 100 mph leading up to the crash.

A traffic light has since been installed at the intersection where Kalkbrenner was killed.