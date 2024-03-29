Traffic light being installed in Dravosburg months after crash killed high school student

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A new traffic light is being installed in Dravosburg six months after a crash killed a 15-year-old high school student.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, a Serra Catholic High student, was killed on her way to school when her van was hit by another driver.

"It's important that this stretch of road was made safer, and, hopefully, we prevent any future tragedies," said state Rep. Nick Pisciottano.

Six months after the violent, devastating and deadly crash on Richland Avenue, elected officials, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have worked to find ways to make the road safer.

Those who live and work in Dravosburg have seen some of the changes first-hand, including extending the barrier along Richland Avenue, making some left turns illegal and installing radar to monitor drivers' speed.

But those residents said even with all that, drivers are still speeding.

"Nobody cares," resident Yinzer Wood said. "Everybody's just in a hurry to get from one point to the other."

To avoid another fatality, Pisciottano said a traffic light is being installed at Richland Avenue and Fifth Street.

"We hope that people understand that they can't come flying down the hill or flying up the hill," Pisciottano said.

He said while the light posts have been installed, officials are waiting for the electronic components to be delivered. Pisciottano added that officials will continue to monitor the road once the light is installed.

"There's only so much we can do to change the traffic patterns or put in a light or anything like that," Pisciottano said. "Ultimately, motorists driving through there have to drive safely. And there's no way we can make that happen. All we can do is hope that by breaking up the stretch of road and putting up some safety features that it does make everybody drive safer through that area."

Kalkbrenner's family was at the intersection as the light was being installed this week and released a statement:

"Let this light be a symbol of caution and safe driving practices, reminding us that life is fragile and fleeting. May the memory of our beautiful angel who was taken from us too soon...serve as an inspiration to cherish every moment."

The light should be operational by May.