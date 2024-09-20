Serra Catholic High School holding mass to celebrate memory of Samantha Kalkbrenner

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Serra Catholic High School is holding a special mass today to honor and remember the life of student Samantha Kalkbrenner, who was killed in a school van crash one year ago today.

At least 300 people are expected to attend the mass today.

On September 20 last year, Samantha was on her way to school with several other students when the van she was riding in was involved in a violent and fiery crash along Richland Avenue in Dravosburg.

Samantha died at the scene. Several other students were injured.

Remembering Samantha Kalkbrenner

In the aftermath of Samantha's tragic death, she was remembered by her family, classmates, teachers, and others as an "angel on Earth."

Serra Catholic High School

Countless people spoke during a remembrance ceremony, saying how she had an energy that couldn't be matched and was one of the funniest people they had ever met.

Kalkbrenner was laid to rest at the St. Thomas the Apostle Parish – St. Therese Church in Munhall.

Two men charged in the deadly crash

Nearly three months after the crash, Allegheny County Police announced that they had arrested two men, William Soliday, and Andrew Voigt, in connection with the deadly crash.

Police said that the two men appeared to be racing before Soliday's car slammed into the school van.

Soliday faces multiple charges, including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

A judge dismissed the most serious felony charge against Voigt, the man accused of racing with Soliday. He still faces several misdemeanor charges.

Soliday remains in the Allegheny County Jail after a judge denied his bail saying he believes that Soliday is too much of a danger to himself and others to be freed from jail.

The trial for the two men is scheduled to begin in January.

Traffic changes in Dravosburg

Eight months after Samantha was killed, a new traffic light was installed in Dravosburg near where the crash happened.

Local leaders and elected officials worked to streamline the process of getting the light operational, which will help slow drivers down on the busy stretch of roadway and hopefully, cut down on the number of crashes.