Motorcyclist killed in crash involving garbage truck in Washington County

Coroner called to crash involving motorcycle and garbage truck in Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a garbage truck in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on McClelland Road near the Kings on Route 19 in North Strabane Township. The coroner said the crash was witnessed by multiple passersby who reported it to 911 dispatch shortly before 9 a.m.

The coroner was called to a crash involving a motorcycle and garbage truck on McClelland Road in North Strabane Township on May 21, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

The motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Robert Klein, wasn't wearing a helmet, the coroner's report said.

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and North Strabane Township police.

Tuesday's crash is the third deadly motorcycle crash in the Pittsburgh area since the weekend.

A crash involving a motorcycle and minivan in North Versailles happened near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Westinghouse Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday. Twenty-three-year-old Benjamin Petkovsek of Monroeville was killed.

The second crash also happened in North Versailles just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 30 and Clyde Avenue. It too involved a motorcycle and a van. Police said 27-year-old Darien Clark of Beaver Falls was taken to the hospital but died.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. PennDOT offers free driver safety courses for motorcyclists.