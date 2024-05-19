1 man dead, another hospitalized following motorcycle crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - One man has died and another man was sent to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in North Versailles on Sunday.

Allegheny County police were notified of an accident just after 4 p.m. involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at Westinghouse Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

First responders arrived and found that a motorcycle and a minivan had collided. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased, according to county police. The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.