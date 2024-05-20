Police investigating 3 motorcycle crashes within six hours throughout Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police throughout the Pittsburgh area are investigating three separate motorcycle crashes that happened within a six-hour period on Sunday.

Two of the motorcycle crashes were deadly and took place in North Versailles.

In total from the three crashes, two people were killed and three others were taken to the hospital.

Two people hurt in Pittsburgh motorcycle crash

Police are investigating after a motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Dallas Avenue near the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m.

A motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to the hospital after crashing with another vehicle on Sunday near the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Dallas Avenue near Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Police say that both the motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. One had a compound leg fracture and the other had scrapes and bruises.

Motorcycle driver killed, van driver injured in North Versailles crash

Around the same time, Allegheny County Police were called to help investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in North Versailles near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Westinghouse Avenue.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in North Versailles.Police say that the motorcycle driver died at the hospital after crashing with a minivan near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Westinghouse Avenue on Sunday afternoon. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The crash involved a motorcycle and a minivan.

Allegheny County Police say that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Motorcycle driver killed after crashing with van in second North Versailles crash

Less than five hours after Allegheny County Police were called to North Versailles for the crash at Westinghouse Avenue and 5th Avenue, another deadly motorcycle crash took place in North Versailles.

This crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 30 and Clyde Avenue and also involved a motorcycle and a van.

A motorcycle driver died after being involved in a crash with a van along Route 30 in North Versailles. Allegheny County Police are investigating. KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

Allegheny County Police say that the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the van was not injured.

Neither of the two victims in the deadly crashes have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

All three of these crashes come amid Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Just last week, PennDOT and the Shapiro administration held a press conference to highlight motorcycle safety throughout the commonwealth.

"Please understand that motorcycles are everywhere and must be accorded the same rights as any vehicle on our roadways," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "Beware that motorcycles are smaller than other vehicles of course and sometimes may be hard to see and we are aware that all vehicles have blind spots."

Motorcycle safety courses are available online and are free to Pennsylvanians who have a motorcycle permit or license.

More information about the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program can be found online.