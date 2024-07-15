Live updates: Trump rally shooter's motive still unclear as Biden urges calm

Live updates: Trump rally shooter's motive still unclear as Biden urges calmget the free app
Federal investigators are continuing to investigate the motive of the gunman who opened fire during former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday, grazing the former president's ear, killing one bystander and critically wounding two others.
In an address from the Oval Office on Sunday night, President Biden said the shooter's motivations were still unclear, and urged Americans to reject politically motivated violence.
"There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence, ever. Period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to become normalized," Mr. Biden said. "The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that."
More details emerged Sunday about the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who was killed after he opened fire. Rudimentary bomb-making material was found at the gunman's home and in his vehicle. He was a member of a local gun club, and a former classmate said that he had tried out for the high school rifle team but didn't make it.
The FBI is investigating whether the shooter was a politically motivated homegrown domestic violent extremist, and investigators are still combing through his background. Justice Department officials told reporters that investigators have the shooter's phone and were examining it at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.
Law enforcement sources said bystanders spotted the shooter with a rifle on a roof about 400 feet from where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, and reported his presence to authorities. The sheriff of Butler County said a local police officer was hoisted by another officer to look onto the roof. The shooter pointed his rifle toward the officer, who let go and fell off.
The shooter then turned toward the rally and fired six to eight rounds using an AR-style weapon. A Secret Service sniper soon shot and killed him. Trump was quickly whisked from the stage by armed agents, blood running down the side of his face.
Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday morning, saying it "was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."
Mr. Biden has ordered an independent review of the security at the rally to assess what took place, and said he directed the Secret Service to examine security measures for this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will be formally named as the party's nominee. Trump landed in the city Sunday evening.
Trump and Mr. Biden spoke Saturday night in what a White House official characterized as a "good, short and respectful" call.
Secret Service director says agency will "participate fully" in independent review
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle pledged in a statement Monday that the agency will "participate fully" in the independent review of security at former President Donald Trump's rally that President Biden announced Sunday. Cheatle also said the agency will work with the appropriate congressional committees conducting oversight of the security plans before the rally.
"The Secret Service is tasked with the tremendous responsibility of protecting the current and former leaders of our democracy," she said. "It is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously, and I am committed to fulfilling that mission."
Cheatle said the Secret Service has made changes to Trump's security detail following the assassination attempt to ensure his continued protection for this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the rest of the presidential campaign.
The Secret Service provided Trump's detail with additional security enhancements in June, she said.
Cheatle, who took the helm of the Secret Service in September 2022, said the agency is working with federal, state and local agencies to learn more about what happened at the rally, how it occurred and how it can be prevented from happening again.
With the Republican convention kicking off, the Secret Service chief said she is "confident" in the security plan put in place for the week, which Cheatle said was reviewed and strengthened following the shooting.
Cheatle also praised the Secret Service agents who were on the ground at the rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, and offered condolences to the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the rally.
"Secret Service personnel on the ground moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agencies implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former President Donald Trump," she said.
Jill Biden and Melania Trump speak following assassination attempt
First lady Jill Biden and former first lady Melania Trump spoke by phone Sunday afternoon, a White House official confirmed to CBS News.
King Charles writes letter to Trump after assassination attempt
King Charles III wrote a private letter to former President Donald Trump after he was injured in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday.
In a statement, the king's press secretary said the private letter was delivered via the United Kingdom's embassy in Washington.
"We do not divulge contents of such private correspondence, but safe to surmise that the sentiments are in keeping with those communicated by the [prime minister]," the statement said.
New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on social media that he was "appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."
Starmer also had a call with Trump on Sunday.
Residents allowed to return to homes in Trump shooter's neighborhood
Bethel Park residents are being notified that they're allowed to re-enter their homes, according to local law enforcement on the scene, after residents were forced to evacuate the area as agencies swarmed the home connected to the gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
The FBI has, at least for now, left the scene on Milford Drive. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the FBI "has searched the shooter's home and vehicle to collect additional evidence."
Lights remained on, and two SUVs were parked at the one-story home where the shooter, Thomas Crooks, and his parents lived, according to CBS News Pittsburgh's Ricky Sayer:
Trump on attempt on his life: "I'm supposed to be dead"
Former President Donald Trump told the New York Post on Sunday he was "supposed to be dead" after an assassination attempt he described as "surreal."
"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the Post in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he is set to be confirmed as the party's presidential candidate.
Trump told the newspaper he would have been killed if he hadn't tilted his head slightly to the right to read a chart on illegal immigrants while addressing the rally. "By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here," he said.
He praised the Secret Service agents for killing the shooter. "They took him out with one shot right between the eyes," he said.
Trump said the attempt on his life made him decide to rewrite the speech he'd prepared for the convention.
He said the original one was "extremely tough," about President Biden's "horrible administration. But I threw it away" for one said he hopes will "unite our country."
"But I don't know if that's possible," he added. "People are very divided."
Timeline of attempted assassination of former President Trump
Thousands of people arrived at Pennsylvania's Butler Farm Show, a roughly 100-acre fairground used for agricultural exhibitions, on Saturday to see former President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally.
Butler County voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020, so the crowd was expected to be friendly, but things took a sudden, deadly turn a little after 6 p.m. local time, minutes after the former president and presumptive Republican nominee began speaking.
Click here for a detailed timeline of the attempted assassination of Trump on Saturday, July 13.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shares details of conversation with Trump
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said former President Trump remains "upbeat" after a gunman fired at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump was grazed in the ear but survived the assassination attempt. Three other people were shot, one of whom died.
In the video above, McCarthy shares more about the conversation he had with Trump following the shooting.
Witnesses who saw gunman before shooting speak out
A man who took video of the gunman who shot at former President Trump on Saturday spoke with CBS News and described his efforts to get law enforcement's attention.
Biden campaign responds to GOP officials blaming president's rhetoric for assassination attempt
The Biden campaign on Sunday night responded to Republican officials who have said or implied President Biden's rhetoric was responsible for the attempted assassination of former President Trump.
"In a moment when Americans should come together and unite to condemn this horrifying attack, anyone — especially elected officials with national platforms — politicizing this tragedy, spreading disinformation, and seeking to further divide Americans isn't just unacceptable — it's an abdication of leadership," a campaign official told CBS News.
The Biden campaign halted its ads and other communications in the wake of the shooting Saturday night.
Mr. Biden is expected to use an upcoming interview with NBC's Lester Holt to reiterate the need to end political violence and condemn the attack on Trump.
The campaign is expected to pick back up following that interview, although it's not clear when Mr. Biden's campaign would resume TV ads. Sources told CBS News the campaign understands it must be responsible in how it goes about criticizing Trump moving forward, but it is clear-eyed that there are less than four months before the election.
Butler County district attorney defends local law enforcement
Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told CBS Pittsburgh that while local law enforcement provided assistance at former President Trump's rally on Saturday, "the security would have been under the purview of the Secret Service."
"We provided some snipers for them, some quick response teams, but we didn't have any responsibility with securing the perimeter or anything outside of that venue," Goldinger told CBS Pittsburgh's Jennifer Borrasso. "And the hierarchy of command for the security would have been the Secret Service, followed by the state police and then the local municipal departments."
FBI notes rise in threats of violence, conspiracy theories in aftermath of Trump rally shooting
In a call with state and local law enforcement partners earlier Sunday, the FBI noted a rise in conspiracy theories and calls for civil war online in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Trump.
Paul Abbate, deputy director of the FBI, told reporters that "although the rhetoric regarding threats of violence was already increased online, we're seeing that tick up in the aftermath of this event."
Rep. Cory Mills calls assassination attempt "huge security breach"
Republican Representative Cory Mills, of Florida, who is in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he will serve as a delegate voting for former President Trump to be the party's official nominee, called the attempted assassination "abhorrent," and said "everyone should condemn" the shooting.
"I think there was a huge security breach and violation. I think that needs to be investigated," he added.
Biden says political rhetoric has become too heated: "It's time to cool it down"
President Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office Sunday evening, calling for Americans to settle their differences at the ballot box, not by violence. He also called for unity in a time of great division.
"The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated," he said. "It's time to cool it down."
The president reiterated gratitude that Trump wasn't seriously injured, and expressed sorrow over the death of 50-year-old rally attendee Corey Comperatore.
"A former president was shot, an American citizen killed, while simply exercising his freedom to support the candidate of his choosing," the president said.
Mr. Biden urged Americans not to jump to conclusions as law enforcement continues to investigate. The 20-year-old shooter was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.
"We do not know the motive of the shooter yet," the president said. "We don't know his opinions or affiliations. … Law enforcement professionals as I speak are investigating those questions."
Mr. Biden said the attempted assassination was the latest in a series of violent political acts, mentioning the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
"We can't allow this violence to be normalized," he said. "The power to change America should always be in the hands of the people, not in the hands of a would-be assassin."
The president encouraged Americans to recommit to unity, and place the country before politics.
"Nothing is more important for us right now than standing together," he said. "We can do this."
Former Secret Service deputy director sheds light on shooting
Former Secret Service Deputy Director A.T. Smith spoke with CBS News about the attempted assassination of former President Trump. Smith discusses how a gunman could have gotten such a clear view of the president and other pressing questions about the agency's actions on Saturday.
ATF says it helped identify shooter using gun dealer records
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were on the scene of the shooting within minutes and helped identify the shooter.
The ATF's National Tracing Center traced the gun using records from a dealer that had gone out of business, an ATF spokesperson told CBS News. Results were provided to the FBI and Secret Service in less than 30 minutes and helped identify the shooter.
The spokesperson said the bureau is continuing to help with firearm evidence, including securing additional evidence and locations for the execution of warrants. The ATF is also assisting with the investigation into the suspected destructive devices found in the gunman's vehicle.
Trump describing assassination attempt to friends
Trump remains in good spirits and has described the assassination attempt to friends, according to two people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.
He has detailed what it was like onstage to several family members, aides and friends, recounting how the bullet sounded and how he noticed blood on his hand after he touched his ear, these people said.
Trump has recalled his conversation with a doctor and medical professionals who treated him. He is reflecting to some about how close he came to a fatal injury.
He has told many people the convention must go on and is eager to appear before his supporters soon, the people said. He has not discussed his vice presidential selection with these sources, and people are mostly resisting bringing the matter up with him unless they're his top aides.
Trump has also described his phone call with President Biden as positive and brief, offering no further details to most associates.
Trump lands in Milwaukee ahead of Republican convention
Trump's plane touched down in Milwaukee, where Republicans are gathering this week to formally nominate him for president.
Trump said earlier in the day that he had decided against delaying his arrival in the city, writing that he "cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else."
Injured victims still in critical but stable condition, hospital says
The two victims who were injured in the shooting remain in critical but stable condition, according to a spokesperson for Allegheny General Hospital, who noted their status is "essentially the same as [it was] last night."
Earlier in the day, the Pennsylvania State Police identified the two injured victims as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township.
Another former classmate of Crooks said he was "nerdy and shy" but friendly
A high school classmate of Thomas Matthew Crooks told CBS News he never personally saw Crooks bullied in school.
Mark Sigafoos, 19, took two classes and graduated with Crooks from Pennsylvania's Bethel Park High School in 2022.
"Shocked is an understatement," Sigafoos said, upon learning that Crooks was the shooter at the Trump rally.
Sigafoos said that while Crooks was "definitely nerdy for sure," he "never gave off that he was creepy or like a school shooter."
"He seemed like he wouldn't hurt a fly," Sigafoos said.
The shooter was smart, approachable and friendly, Sigafoos said, adding that they sat next to each other in an AP Economics class, where Crooks was frequently engaged and volunteering answers.
"It really makes me wonder what happened in the two years after graduating and maybe what outside influences there were," Sigafoos said.
Armed officer encountered gunman on roof before shooting began, sheriff says
An armed municipal officer with Butler Township encountered the gunman before the shooting, Butler County Sheriff Michael Sloupe confirmed to CBS News.
The officer and others had been previously alerted to a suspicious person and began searching for him right away, Sloupe told CBS Pittsburgh reporter Jen Borrasso.
At some point, the officer was hoisted by another officer onto the roof of the building where the shooter was in position. The shooter focused his rifle towards the officer, who let go and fell off the roof. Then the shooter began firing into the crowd, according to Sloupe.
Source: Bomb-making material found in shooter's home, vehicle
A law enforcement source confirmed that authorities found rudimentary bomb-making material at the gunman's residence and in his vehicle. The FBI is analyzing the devices at Quantico.
Shooter had gun club membership
Crooks had a membership to a local gun club in Clairton, Pennsylvania.
"We can confirm that Mr. Crooks was a member of the Clairton Sportsmen's Club," Clairton Sportsmen's Club president Bill Sellitto said. "Beyond that, the club is unable to make any additional commentary in relation to this matter in light of pending law enforcement investigations. Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred yesterday. The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured, including the former president."
Secret Service says there are no changes to plans to secure Republican National Convention
The Secret Service said Sunday that it has made no changes its security plan for the Republican National Convention, and is "confident in the security plans," in the wake of the Trump rally shooting.
At a news conference about the convention security, the Secret Service said there have not been any discussions about banning guns in the soft perimeter, the area immediately outside the hard perimeter of the convention. The inner perimeter is the area that requires credentials for entry.
The Milwaukee police chief, Jeffrey Norman, said that under state law, guns are allowed in the soft perimeter because "it's a state law — we can't change that," adding that law enforcement had to respect 2nd Amendment rights.
He said he did not anticipate any changes to the security perimeter.
After last night's assassination attempt against Trump, the Republican National Convention has put federal, state and local law enforcement officials on even higher alert heading into the convention.
The convention, where the GOP will come together to officially nominate Trump, is expected to continue as planned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week.
Pennsylvania State Police identify 3 victims shot at Trump rally
The Pennsylvania State Police has identified three victims who were shot during the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania, was identified earlier today as the man who was killed while attempting to shield his family from the gunfire.
The second victim, who was wounded in the shooting, has been identified as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. State police say he's in stable condition.
And James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, the third victim, is in stable condition.
Read more here.
Shooter's former classmate says he was a "normal boy," rejected from high school rifle team
The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was a "nice kid who never talked poorly of anyone," said former classmate Jameson Myers.
Myers was in the same class as Crooks at Bethel Park High School and was on the varsity rifle team. He said that Crooks tried out for the team as a freshman but did not make the junior varsity roster.
"I never have thought him capable of anything I've seen him do in the last few days," Myers said.
Read more here.
House speaker calls Secret Service director to testify about Trump rally shooting
Congress will conduct an investigation into the assassination attempt against Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson said.
Johnson plans to call Secret Service, FBI and Homeland Security officials to appear before lawmakers. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer posted a letter inviting Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle to testify at a hearing on July 22.
Questions are being raised about how shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to get so close to Trump. He climbed onto the roof of a shed about 400 feet from the podium and opened fire before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper.
A.T. Smith, a former Secret Service deputy director and CBS News national security contributor, told "Face the Nation" that sources said the agency had an "adequate amount of time" to prepare for the rally.
"The most glaring question to be asked is: how did this individual make it to the roof of that building with a long rifle, an AR-15-type rifle, apparently?" Smith said.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the agency had implemented protective measures for the rally. Personnel positioned around the stage where the former president was speaking rushed to surround Trump and sweep him off the stage to his motorcade after the shooting. In another statement Sunday, the Secret Service denied any suggestion that protective resources had been denied.
"The assertion that a member of the former President's security team requested additional security resources that the U.S. Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false," Guglielmi said. "In fact, recently the U.S. Secret Service added protective resources and capabilities to the former President's security detail."
GOP House campaign arm pauses digital fundraising efforts
The National Republican Congressional Committee, the GOP House campaign arm, has paused its digital fundraising efforts since the shooting, according to an NRCC spokesperson. It's not clear how long the freeze will remain in effect.
The Biden campaign said Saturday night that it has paused all outgoing communications. The campaign was also trying to take down ads already scheduled to air.
Trump says he won't delay trip to Wisconsin for convention after attack
Trump said he won't delay his trip to Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention after the attempt on his life Saturday, saying he will be leaving this afternoon as scheduled.
"Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump wrote in a social media post.
Senate homeland security panel to investigate assassination attempt at Trump rally
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will conduct an investigation into the shooting, an aide to Chairman Gary Peters said.
The panel also requested a briefing for its members "as soon as possible," and Peters, a Michigan Democrat, will speak with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday. Committee staff will also receive a briefing from the Department of Homeland Security, the aide said.
There will likely be additional steps, including hearings, as senators learn more about what occurred at Trump's rally, according to Peters' aide.
Biden tells Americans not to "make assumptions" about shooter's motives
The president said the motives of the shooter aren't yet known, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages. The president told Americans not to "make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations" and to let the FBI and partner agencies do their job.
"I've instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift and the investigators will have every resource they need to get this done," he said.
Biden says there will be independent review of rally security
Mr. Biden said he directed the head of the U.S. Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, to examine security measures for this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and has called for an independent review of the security at the rally to assess what took place.
Mr. Biden said the results of that review will be shared with the public.
Biden "sincerely grateful" Trump's doing well, will address nation from Oval Office tonight
President Biden said in brief remarks at the White House that he was "sincerely grateful" that Trump is doing well, adding that he spoke with the former president on Saturday night. He characterized the call as a "short, good" conversation, and he also said he would address the nation from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. tonight.
Mr. Biden called for unity in the wake of the assassination attempt, and he denounced political violence.
"There's no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence for that matter," the president said. "An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. It's not who we are as a nation."
The president said that unity is the "most elusive goal of all" and added that "nothing is more important than that right now. Unity."
Biden rescheduling Texas trip
The president is rescheduling his trip to Texas, which was planned for Monday, the White House said. Mr. Biden was scheduled to visit the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, to mark the 60th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson's signing of the Civil Rights Act.
Attorney General Merrick Garland to remain in DC to "closely monitor" investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland, who continues to receive briefings on the attack on the former president, will stay in Washington, D.C., this week, Justice Department Director of Public Affairs Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
The attorney general was slated to travel to Nevada, Idaho, Utah and Kansas this week for meetings with local law enforcement and to speak at the National Bar Association, according to the statement.
"He will no longer travel and will stay in Washington, D.C., to closely monitor the investigation," Hinojosa said.
Gun used in shooting was purchased legally, sources say
Two law enforcement sources say the gun was legally purchased by and registered to the shooter's father, Matthew Crooks. The shooter had an AR-style weapon.
Biden to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET
President Biden will speak at the White House Sunday a day after the assassination attempt.
The president spoke briefly Saturday night in Delaware after Trump, with blood visible on his face, was whisked off stage at a Pennsylvania rally when a gunman's bullet grazed his ear. The president, who has been updated regularly by top administration officials, received another briefing in the White House Situation Room on Sunday.
The White House released a photo of the Situation Room briefing by top homeland security and law enforcement officials. It shows Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood Randall, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, White House counsel Ed Siskeland deputy Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe.
Shooting victim identified as Corey Comperatore
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he had spoken with the wife and daughters of the man who died in the shooting on Saturday, Corey Comperatore.
"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night, Corey Comperatore," Shapiro said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon. "Corey was a 'girl dad,' Corey was a firefighter, Corey went to church every Sunday, Corey loved his community."
Shapiro said Corey "dove on his family to protect them," adding that he "died a hero."
"Corey was the very best of us," the governor said.
Suspicious devices found in gunman's vehicle
Suspicious devices, which could have been explosives or incendiary, were found in the gunman's vehicle, CBS News' investigative unit has learned. A device that appeared capable of triggering the devices was in the gunman's possession. Bomb technicians called to the scene were involved in securing and investigating the devices.
Melania Trump calls shooter a "monster" who wanted to "ring out Donald's passion"
Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, issued a statement on Sunday, calling the attempted assassination of her husband a "heinous act."
"America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one," the former first lady said in a statement shared on social media.
She said that when she watched the "violent bullet" strike her husband, she realized that her life and that of the couple's son Barron was "on the brink of devasting change."
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music and inspiration," Melania wrote, adding: "This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."
The former first lady thanked everyone for their support, in particular the law enforcement officials who risked their lives to protect that of her husband.
Read more here.
Congressmen introducing bipartisan bill providing Trump, Biden and RFK Jr. with enhanced security
Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York are planning on introducing bipartisan legislation to provide Trump, Mr. Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with enhanced Secret Service protection, according to Torres's office.
"Last night's attempted assassination of former President Trump was a dark moment in our nation's history," the two congressmen said in a joint statement. "As reports continue to emerge, it's clear that more protection is needed for all major candidates for president. That's why we're planning on introducing bipartisan legislation providing President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., with enhanced Secret Service protection. Anything less would be a disservice to our democracy."
The RFK Jr. campaign has long been asking for Secret Service protection. His father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated during the 1968 Democratic presidential primaries.
Harris cancels Tuesday campaign event in Florida in light of shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to campaign on reproductive rights Tuesday in Palm Beach County, Trump's backyard.
But a Biden-Harris campaign official said the event has been canceled following Sunday's shooting. In the aftermath, Harris said she was "relieved" Trump wasn't seriously injured.
"Violence such as this has no place in our nation," she said in a statement. "We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."
Shooter spotted outside security perimeter as people were arriving at rally, sources say
Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that the shooter was spotted outside the security perimeter as people were filing into the rally, and he was reported by a bystander to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. He was identified as a suspicious person by police, the sources said.
The sources said officials momentarily lost track of the gunman. Six minutes after Trump started talking, the shooter crawled up the side of the shed, and "popped up" on the roof, then immediately began shooting, the law enforcement sources said. He was lying flat on the shed — not walking or standing. There was very little time that passed between when he popped up and when shots rang out.
The gunman fired 6 to 8 rounds using a semi-automatic AR-style rifle from his position approximately 400 feet from the podium.
Secret Service counter sniper teams "had him" within seconds — the threat was neutralized almost immediately after shots were fired, the law enforcement sources said.
— Nicole Sganga and Pat Milton
Gunman was armed with an AR-style rifle
According to multiple law enforcement officials, the shooter was armed with a semi-automatic AR-style rifle. ATF is tracing the weapon.
The gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service, and opened fire from about 400 feet away from the stage, law enforcement sources said.
Read more here.
Details emerge about the shooter, including yearbook photo
Details about the shooter, Thomas Crooks, began surfacing after the FBI identified him as the subject involved in the assassination attempt. He was a 2022 graduate of Bethel Park High School.
A law enforcement official told CBS News that the Secret Service and FBI are investigating the gunman's background and speaking with his family.
No foreign terrorism ties are known to Crooks at this time and the gunman was not on law enforcement's radar, a law enforcement official said.
There was no indication that Crooks had a connection to any military branch, officials confirmed to CBS News.
Crooks' political leanings were not immediately clear. Records show he was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania but previously made a $15 donation to a Democratic-aligned group, CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA reported.
Secret Service says it is "untrue" that Trump team asked for more protection
The Secret Service issued a statement on Sunday morning saying it was "untrue" that a member of Trump's team had requested more Secret Service protection.
"There's an untrue assertion that a member of the former President's team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel" protocols, the Secret Service said in a statement.
Trump has had a Secret Service detail since 2016, and all former presidents and their spouses have Secret Service protection for the remainder of their lives, unless that person declines. Trump was given additional protection in June as part of the protocol for the process for a presumptive presidential nominee. Those additional protections include additional manpower, counter sniper, drones and robotic dogs.
Trump campaign managers urge staff to stay away from offices after assassination attempt
Trump campaign senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita instructed campaign staff in a memo to stay away from offices in Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Florida, while the locations are assessed and security enhanced.
"Our highest priority is to keep all of you on this staff safe," the advisers said in the memo, which noted that the RNC Convention in Milwaukee will continue as planned.
"We also urge you to recognize the political polarization in this heated election," the managers said, instructing staff not to comment publicly on the incident. "We condemn all forms of violence, and will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media."
Johnson: "Everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down"
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday on NBC's Today that he spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last night, and that "everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down."
"We can have heated political discourse and debates but it shouldn't be personal and we shouldn't be targeting people," Johnson said. "I mean, look, President Biden himself said in recent days, it's time to put the bullseye on Trump. I mean, I know that he didn't mean what is being implied there, but that kind of language on either side should be called out and we have to make clear that this is part of our system. We can have vigorous debate, but it needs to end there."
Johnson has called on the House to conduct an investigation into the shooting.
Law enforcement search home of Trump rally shooter
Law enforcement officials on Sunday swarmed the home believed to be connected with the shooter in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
Public records show the home is that of 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who federal law enforcement officials identified as the shooter who opened fire at the rally in Butler on Saturday evening.
One neighbor, who lives only a few homes down the road from the gunman, told CBS Pittsburgh that police evacuated her home in the middle of the night. She was told noon on Sunday was the earliest she could be allowed back into her home.
"They asked us to leave our house. They told us it was a state of emergency, no warning, just a knock on the door in the middle of the night," Kelly Little said. "They told us we could come back in a couple of hours, likely."
Read more on CBS Pittsburgh.
Trump posts on social media: "Remain resilient"
Trump posted on Truth Social early Sunday that Americans need to "remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," hours after a gunman opened fire at his Pennsylvania rally, leaving him injured.
"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump wrote. "I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."
Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.