Butler Memorial Hospital applauds quick work of staff to treat Trump after rally shooting

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Donald Trump was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the former president's rally.

The staff treated Trump's injuries to his ear while the facility went into lockdown. The leadership at the hospital said there was a plan in place for a scenario like this. While the gravity of the situation may have been daunting, hospital staff did what was needed.

"The Secret Service actually came to our hospital and walked through. There was a plan in place if something happened," said Karen Allen, president of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Having had prior rallies in the area, the Secret Service and the hospital had a plan for if the unthinkable became a reality. With the hospital in lockdown, some staff could not get in or out and ambulances had to be rerouted.

"I think we hoped that it would never happen, but we knew that it was a possibility," Allen said.

The former president was rushed in by the Secret Service, while other agents and police protected the facility. There were several layers of security and police around the hospital. While staff treat patients all the time, it was hard not to think of the power of this particular patient.

"It's in the back of everybody's mind who this person is. But they do what they do best, and that's to focus on the patient right in front of them," Butler Memorial Hospital emergency medicine Dr. Dave Rottinghaus said.

From the time the call came in to when the Secret Service cleared the hospital, it was about three hours. The hospital administration said the plan was performed perfectly. They were proud of how everyone handled a historic moment.

"People go back to what they know. They follow policies and they know how to act at that point in time," Dr. Rottinghaus said.

The Republican presidential nominee expressed his gratitude to the hospital staff for their quick action. As for the staff at the hospital, there is still a blend of emotions after the assassination attempt. Hospital leaders said they have resources to help anyone who may be struggling.