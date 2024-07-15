Watch Live: RNC Day 1 begins with Trump poised to announce VP pick
The first day of the Republican National Convention is getting underway in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump is expected to be formally nominated and announce his pick for a vice presidential running mate.
Tens of thousands of Republicans, including more than 2,400 delegates, have descended on Milwaukee for the convention, with dozens of prominent lawmakers and officials set to address attendees over the course of the four-day affair. The first floor session is getting underway with the roll call vote of states to formally nominate Trump expected to begin soon.
Trump is set to name his running mate ahead of the later vote to nominate his selection. Sens. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida and former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are believed to be on Trump's shortlist to get the nod.
The gathering comes just two days after Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was struck by a bullet in the ear and one attendee died after being shot by the gunman, who was killed by Secret Service snipers.
The attack threatened to upend the proceedings in Milwaukee, but Trump quickly said he was determined to proceed and arrived in the city on Sunday evening. He is scheduled to address the convention on Thursday night.
How to watch the RNC
A live stream of the floor proceedings can be found in the player at the top of this article. CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night's keynote speeches, available on your mobile or streaming device through the CBS News app.
CBS television stations will have live coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during each night of the convention. Find your local CBS station here.
What happens at the RNC and how does it work?
About 2,400 delegates from around the country are coming together to officially nominate Trump during a roll call vote.
States announce how many delegates they will be delivering to each candidate. State party rules affect how delegates may vote during the convention. Typically, a candidate's home state delegation will push him or her across the threshold to officially secure the nomination. In Trump's case, it would be Florida.
The vote is considered a formality because Trump clinched the nomination in March, amassing the 1,125 delegates needed to become the presumptive nominee. Trump earned 2,243 delegates by the end of the primary process, according to CBS News' estimate.
Trump is expected to officially accept the nomination for the third time since 2016 in a speech on Thursday night.
Besides the pageantry, the Republican Party will adopt a new platform that softens its language on abortion and says the issue should be determined by individual states. The platform also proposes building a missile defense shield over the U.S. and promises tax cuts and mass deportations of people who are in the U.S. illegally.
Who's speaking at the RNC?
The RNC and the Trump campaign announced a list of speakers for this week's convention on Saturday, which includes lawmakers, television personalities and artists, members of the former president's family and others. A detailed, daily schedule of the speakers has yet to be released.
Among Trump's family members, his two older sons are slated to speak, along with his son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump. Trump's wife, Melania Trump, has not been named as a speaker, nor has his daughter Ivanka Trump, who worked in his first administration.
Though the list of speakers is primarily dominated by governors, lawmakers and officials, others like country music stars Lee Greenwood and Chris Janson, along with rapper Amber Rose are also on the list of speakers, as is Tucker Carlson.
Top contenders for Trump's vice presidential pick, like Burgum, Vance, Scott and Rubio are also slated to speak over the course of the week.
Trump's former rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is also scheduled to speak. And in a surprise reversal, Nikki Haley, another Trump primary rival, has also accepted an invitation to speak at the convention, two sources familiar with the planning told CBS News.