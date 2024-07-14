Watch CBS News

Secret Service says it's confident in RNC security plans after Trump rally shooting

Officials with the Secret Service, the FBI and the City of Milwaukee briefed reporters Sunday on security plans for the Republican National Convention set to begin Monday in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, FBI officials released new details about their investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Nicole Sganga report.
