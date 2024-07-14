Ex-Secret Service official says sources said agency had "adequate amount of time" to prepare A.T. Smith, former Secret Service deputy director and CBS News national security contributor, tells "Face the Nation" that sources told him the agency had an "adequate amount of time" to prepare for former President Donald Trump's rally, while former Homeland Security official and CBS News national security contributor Sam Vinograd notes the importance of being "as transparent as possible" as conspiracy theories have begun to pop up online.