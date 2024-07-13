Vice President Kamala Harris postpones visit to South Florida in wake of shooting at Trump rally

WEST PALM BEACH — Just hours after announcing her trip to South Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed her trip to Sunshine State in response to the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

The vice president had originally planned on traveling to Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, July 16 for a moderated conversation alongside Republican women to discuss Trump's attacks on reproductive rights.

She was expected to pitch to Republican and independent women that the Biden administration is "the only choice they can trust to protect their freedom to make one's own health care decisions," her office shared in a statement merely hours before the former president took to the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania.

However, in response to the situation in Pennsylvania, Biden campaign officials said her plans had changed.

"In light of the horrific shooting in Pennsylvania, the Vice President's planned campaign trip to Florida has been postponed," a new statement read.

This will mark Harris' third trip to Florida this year and 13th since taking office.