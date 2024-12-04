Rain, snow to hit Philadelphia region during Thursday morning commute. Here's the weather forecast.

When will rain and snow move through the Philadelphia region Thursday?

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for snow and rain hitting the Philadelphia region in the morning, along with bitterly cold wind chill temperatures in the forecast.

A line of wind-driven rain and snow showers will likely cross the Philadelphia area between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday, leading to possible slowdowns for the morning commute.

While the front should blast through quickly enough to prevent much (if any) accumulation, there may be a quick coating far north and up to 2 inches in the Poconos. Visibilities could take a hit in any falling snow or rain. Think of these snow showers like a heavy summer thunderstorm -- they'll move by quickly but pour as it does. It could be raining in one area and nothing just a few miles away. That will likely be the case with the snow on Thursday morning.

While it may bring some localized impacts, snow isn't the primary impact of this storm.

As the front moves off the coast, wicked winds will develop from the west, and this will likely be the most impactful facet of this system.

Winds may gust over 40 mph during the day Thursday and temperatures will plummet behind the front. The entire state of New Jersey, Delaware and most of Pennsylvania is under a wind advisory all day Thursday with gusts 30-40 mph-plus.

We will likely start Thursday with temperatures around 40 and then they will drop into the 20s by late afternoon with wind chill values in the teens by as early as 1 p.m. Thursday.

The sharply colder air will stay with us as winds continue to whip on Friday when our high of 37 will likely not feel any better than 25 degrees. In fact, from midday Thursday through at least the first part of Saturday, wind chills will not get much above 25 degrees.

It does turn a bit more seasonable with temperatures back to the upper 40s for the Eagles game on Sunday with a return to 50s and even a 60-degree day possible next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert Day, high of 42, low of 39.

Friday: Blustery and cold, high of 37, low of 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 40, low of 26.

Sunday: Milder and nice, high of 50, low of 28.

Monday: A few showers, high of 52, low of 35.

Tuesday: Showers, high of 61, low of 48.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold, high of 58, low of 48.

