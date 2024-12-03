Cold week ahead in Philadelphia area; tracking chances for snow, rain and strong wind

Wednesday will be dry and cool, with winds kicking up and clouds thickening later in the day ahead of our next weather maker, set to arrive on Thursday.

Your NEXT Weather team has issued a weather alert for Thursday as another push of even colder air arrives from Canada. This reinforcing cold front will bring the chance for spotty rain and snow showers Thursday morning, followed by a sharp drop in the mercury Thursday afternoon.

A line of wind-driven rain and snow showers will likely cross the Philadelphia area between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday, leading to possible slowdowns for the morning commute. While the front should blast through quickly enough to prevent much (if any) accumulation, there may be a quick coating far north, and visibilities could take a hit in any falling snow or rain.

As the front moves off the coast, wicked winds will develop from the west, and this will likely be the most impactful facet of this system. Winds may gust over 40 mph during the day Thursday, and temperatures will plummet behind the front. The entire state of New Jersey, Delaware and most of Pennsylvania is under a wind advisory all day Thursday with gusts 30-40 mph-plus.

We will likely start Thursday with temperatures around 40, and then they will drop into the 20s by late afternoon with wind chill values in the teens by as early as 1 p.m. Thursday. The sharply colder air will stay with us as winds continue to whip on Friday, when our high of 37 will likely not feel any better than 25 degrees.

In fact, from midday Thursday through at least the first part of Saturday, wind chills will not get much above 25 degrees. It does turn a bit more seasonable, back to the upper 40s, for the Eagles game on Sunday with a return to the 50s possible next week.

Stay with us here; the NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Clouds thicken, high of 43, low of 26.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert Day, wind/snow, high of 41, low of 38.

Friday: Blustery and cold, high of 37, low of 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 39, low of 25.

Sunday: Milder and nice, high of 48, low of 28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 55, low of 34.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold, high of 57, low of 48.

