Cold week ahead in Philadelphia area; tracking chances for snow, rain and strong wind

By Bill Kelly

Unseasonably cold temps continue in Philadelphia area; timing snow and rain
Unseasonably cold temps continue in Philadelphia area; timing snow and rain 04:26

Wednesday will be dry and cool, with winds kicking up and clouds thickening later in the day ahead of our next weather maker, set to arrive on Thursday.  

Your NEXT Weather team has issued a weather alert for Thursday as another push of even colder air arrives from Canada. This reinforcing cold front will bring the chance for spotty rain and snow showers Thursday morning, followed by a sharp drop in the mercury Thursday afternoon. 

A weather graphic about timing Thursday's front. Precipitation will be wind-driven rain and snow showers from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.; wind will be sustained 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph and a wind advisory; it will feel like 15 to 25 degrees Thursday night through Saturday morning
A line of wind-driven rain and snow showers will likely cross the Philadelphia area between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday, leading to possible slowdowns for the morning commute. While the front should blast through quickly enough to prevent much (if any) accumulation, there may be a quick coating far north, and visibilities could take a hit in any falling snow or rain. 

As the front moves off the coast, wicked winds will develop from the west, and this will likely be the most impactful facet of this system. Winds may gust over 40 mph during the day Thursday, and temperatures will plummet behind the front. The entire state of New Jersey, Delaware and most of Pennsylvania is under a wind advisory all day Thursday with gusts 30-40 mph-plus.  

A weather graphic showing that the feels-like temperature will drop as low as 17 degrees on Thursday and Friday in Philadelphia
We will likely start Thursday with temperatures around 40, and then they will drop into the 20s by late afternoon with wind chill values in the teens by as early as 1 p.m. Thursday. The sharply colder air will stay with us as winds continue to whip on Friday, when our high of 37 will likely not feel any better than 25 degrees. 

In fact, from midday Thursday through at least the first part of Saturday, wind chills will not get much above 25 degrees. It does turn a bit more seasonable, back to the upper 40s, for the Eagles game on Sunday with a return to the 50s possible next week. 

A NEXT Weather Alert graphic that says arctic cold front Thursday, morning snow slash rain showers, howling p.m. wings, gusts over 40 mph, feels-like temps in the teens
Stay with us here; the NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day.png
Wednesday: Clouds thicken, high of 43, low of 26.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert Day, wind/snow, high of 41, low of 38.

Friday: Blustery and cold, high of 37, low of 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 39, low of 25.

Sunday: Milder and nice, high of 48, low of 28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 55, low of 34.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold, high of 57, low of 48.

