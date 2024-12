Gusty winds drop feels-like temperatures to teens and 20s in Philadelphia area Peak wind gusts in the Philadephia area could reach as high as 50 mph this afternoon before winds subside overnight. Farther out at the Jersey Shore and points far north like the Poconos, we could see even higher gusts of around 55 mph. Grant Gilmore is tracking this bitter cold and what to expect heading into Friday and the weekend.