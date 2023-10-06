The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Oct. 2-6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, Red October took over Philadelphia as the Phillies hope to make another magical run in the postseason.

Here's what our team has worked on over the past several months:

Another Red October in Philly

This week, Red October took over Philadelphia as the Phillies faced the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Series.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: The Philadelphia Phillies pose after defeating the Miami Marlins 7-1 in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

The Fightins swept the Marlins, 2-0, in the series and will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series in a rematch of last year's matchup.

Looters hit Philadelphia

Last week, people looted stores all across the city of Philadelphia. Seventy-two people have been charged so far after stores were ransacked.

In Mayfair, the owner of Nat's Beauty Supply, Claudia Silmeas, said she was devastated to find out her business got looted.

"Sad, heartbroken. I feel like I was just doing all of this hard work in vain ... that's just how I feel right now," Silmeas said to CBS News Philadelphia.

Florence Township church finds new life

After one of the largest fires ever in Burlington County history, the Fountain of Life Center has found new life at the Life Center Academy.

The building was connected to the church during the fire and it's thriving.

Media's run to the Little League World Series

Everyone in the Philly region was cheering for the Media, Pa. team in the Little League World Series in August.

Unfortunately, the team's run ended in a loss to Rhode Island.

The run was a moment the team will remember for the rest of their lives as the Phillies even cheered them on from the stadium in Williamsport.

Philadelphia area sisters create brand to empower girls' basketball

Two Philadelphia area sisters are bonded by basketball and now share their own brand.

They created their own designs, so girls feel confident on the court.

The sisters are a force on and off the court. This brand and its clothing started as a COVID project in their house and grew into something much bigger than that.

NJ community helps to repair historic cemetery damaged by storms

A Woodstown church said it desperately needed help after an August storm caused major damage to its cemetery, the final resting place of several Black Civil War veterans.

The leaders of Spencer U.M.A.E. Church weren't sure how they were going to pay for the clean-up until CBS News Philadelphia shared their story.

Upper Darby parking tickets controversy

Upper Darby director of parking enforcement Sekela Coles resigned this summer head of a council vote to terminate her.

The resignation happened after CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden first started looking into complaints about the Upper Darby Parking Enforcement Office.

Our investigation stretched all the way back to November as we uncovered more than 18,000 parking tickets that were never sent to district courts for processing and hearings.

Prosecutors say the township lost more than $1 million in revenue from the missing tickets, but allege parking staff members tried to file those old tickets with the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts after our report aired in January.