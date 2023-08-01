Watch CBS News
Local News

Historic cemetery in Woodstown needs help after sustaining storm damage

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woodstown church asking for help to clean up historic cemetery after storm damage
Woodstown church asking for help to clean up historic cemetery after storm damage 02:00

WOODSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A historic cemetery in Woodstown, which serves as the final resting place for Black Civil War veterans, sustained major damage following last Saturday's quick-moving storms. 

The cemetery belongs to the 200-year-old Spencer UAME Church, which is led by Pastor Andrew Fulton, Sr.

"I'm shocked," Pastor Fulton said. "The fact is, I've only been here two months. All this has happened, but I know God will provide, so we thank God for that." 

Pastor Fulton said the church can't afford to pay the thousands of dollars needed to clear the two large trees that crashed onto several grave sites.

snapshot-9.jpg

The damaged headstones include those belonging to Black veterans who served with the Union Army during the Civil War. 

The church is raising money online in hopes of covering the expenses.

"This is the type of stuff that hurts," Bryan Sigmund, a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, said. "This could hurt a church, so if we can't come together with this and help this church, we're not doing our jobs."

Once the trees are cleared, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will work to repair the headstones. 

Anyone who wants additional information can call Pastor Andrew Fulton, Sr. at 856-265-5168.

16pkg-bg-nj-storm-damage-cemetary-transfer-frame-684.jpg
Brandon Goldner
Brandon-Goldner-web-headshot-1024x576-UNBRANDED.jpg

Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS3 Eyewitness News, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 8:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.