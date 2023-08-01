Historic cemetery in Woodstown needs help after sustaining storm damage

Woodstown church asking for help to clean up historic cemetery after storm damage

WOODSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A historic cemetery in Woodstown, which serves as the final resting place for Black Civil War veterans, sustained major damage following last Saturday's quick-moving storms.

The cemetery belongs to the 200-year-old Spencer UAME Church, which is led by Pastor Andrew Fulton, Sr.

"I'm shocked," Pastor Fulton said. "The fact is, I've only been here two months. All this has happened, but I know God will provide, so we thank God for that."

Pastor Fulton said the church can't afford to pay the thousands of dollars needed to clear the two large trees that crashed onto several grave sites.

The damaged headstones include those belonging to Black veterans who served with the Union Army during the Civil War.

The church is raising money online in hopes of covering the expenses.

"This is the type of stuff that hurts," Bryan Sigmund, a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, said. "This could hurt a church, so if we can't come together with this and help this church, we're not doing our jobs."

Once the trees are cleared, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will work to repair the headstones.

Anyone who wants additional information can call Pastor Andrew Fulton, Sr. at 856-265-5168.