Media, Pa. team had "great experience" at Little League World Series

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS ) -- While the Little League World Series outcome isn't what Media, Pa. hoped, the players say it was an unforgettable experience.

"It was a really great experience," Trevor Skowronek said.

Skowronek is back home with his parents after he played three games on the biggest stage in youth baseball.

Trevor Skowronek and his parents

"I would have liked to have gone farther in the Little League World Series, but it's good to be back," Skowronek said.

The 12-year-old says it was an experience he'll never forget.

What was the most memorable part?

"Probably hitting the walk-off home run to get to the Little League World Series," Skowronek said.

Neighborhood kids gave him handwritten messages wishing him good luck before he went off to Williamsport.

Trevor's mom is grateful for the community support.

"We got a lot of people sending us videos of what it was like in the bars and in the restaurants, so that was really cool to see," Michele Skowronek said.

While the tournament didn't end the way Trevor Skowronek wanted, the experience fuels his dream to play for the Phillies.

On Sunday, the team sent several players to sign autographs and watch the kids compete.

"I want to be an MLB player, but if that doesn't happen, I want to be a doctor," Skowronek said.

It was a magical season, but now the focus is getting ready for school. Trevor Skowronek is starting seventh grade in a couple weeks, but he's not putting his bat and glove down just yet.

"We'll miss the other families, we'll miss going to the field every day, but he's got more baseball in two weeks, so we'll be right back at it," Kevin Skowronek said.

Trevor Skowronek will be playing baseball for a travel team, the West Chester Dragons.

The borough of Media is planning a parade, possibly in September, to celebrate the players' success.