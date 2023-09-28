Multiple stores looted in Philadelphia overnight as police crack down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A day after looting in Philadelphia resulted in over 50 arrests and damage at stores in multiple neighborhoods, a few more stores were damaged in looting incidents Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

At least three stores were looted overnight, including a Fine Wine and Good Spirits liquor store in Lawndale and a beauty supply store in Tacony.

At Nat's Beauty Supply in Tacony, surveillance video showed women breaking through the glass front door and taking items including hair extensions, weaves and wigs.

Owner Claudia Silmeas opened the store just six months ago and is devastated. She had just restocked the shelves before thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was taken overnight.

Nat's Beauty Supply/CBS News Philadelphia

"It's just me doing everything, I don't know what to think, I don't know who to call," Silmeas said. "It's just a lot right now."

Silmeas plans to keep the store open Thursday.

"Everything is still missing. I don't see where or how I'm going to get any help," Silmeas said. "I still got to have to be open because I need the money. I need the money to fix whatever is broken."

Silmeas started in the beauty industry before she moved from Haiti to the U.S.

"Sad, heartbroken. I feel like I was just doing all of this hard work in vain ... that's just how I feel right now," Silmeas said.

Looting follows judge dismissing charges in death of Eddie Irizarry in Philadelphia

The looting Tuesday and Wednesday nights followed a Philadelphia judge's dismissal of all charges, including a murder count, against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial.

Dial was charged after surveillance and body camera videos showed him shooting Eddie Irizarry in Kensington.

The District Attorney's Office has refiled the charges.

Liquor store looted after closures as precaution against looting

Liquor stores have been a common target of looters, with at least 18 in Philadelphia hit in the first night of looting.

All liquor stores in Pennsylvania are run by the Liquor Control Board, which elected to close all locations in Philadelphia and one in Montgomery County Wednesday.

One of those shuttered liquor stores was hit by looters on Wednesday night. Windows were broken at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on Adams Avenue and merchandise was missing from several shelves.

The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Adams Avenue in Lawndale. All state-run liquor stores in the city and 1 in Montgomery County were closed after looters hit at least 18 locations. This location was hit after the closures were put in place. CBS News Philadelphia

Philadelphia police said nearly 80 incidents of looting happened across the city overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Sporting goods stores, a Foot Locker, a GameStop, a medical marijuana dispensary and a streetwear business were among the shops hit.

Center City was quieter Wednesday night as police were out in force and businesses cleaned up shards of broken glass.

Police believe groups are using social media to organize the gatherings and even livestreaming the looting.

From Wednesday night police say 52 people were arrested after the looting incidents.

They say of that number, 31 have formally been charged by the district attorney's office. They range in ages from 14-37 years old. Most of the charges are for burglary and theft. Six people have been charged with inciting a riot.

An influencer known as "Meatball," 21-year-old Dayjia Blackwell, was charged for her alleged role in multiple incidents of property destruction, burglary, and theft from businesses in seven different locations throughout the city, according to police.

She is alleged to have used her social media following to encourage people to participate in criminal activities in those locations. Police said she has been charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communication facility, receipt of stolen property and disorderly conduct.

Police are still investigating other incidents.

CBS News Philadelphia's Nikki DeMentri contributed to this report.