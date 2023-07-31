Upper Darby director of parking enforcement Sekela Coles faces felony theft charges

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Township's director of parking enforcement Sekela Coles is facing felony theft charges after allegedly diverting funds collected from parking meters, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Monday.

The charges include theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

The development comes after a continuing 8-month-long investigation by @CBSPhiladelphia concerning how records showed 18,000 tickets were diverted away from the local court system. https://t.co/K7Q5dJxt2r — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 31, 2023

The development comes after a continuing eight-month-long investigation by CBS News Philadelphia concerning how records showed 18,000 tickets were diverted away from the local court system.

"All of us working in government have a sacred trust to act in the best interest of our communities. The defendant was entrusted with one of the basic functions of government -- collecting parking meter money and depositing the cash," Stollsteimer said in a news release. "However, rather than acting in the best interest of the citizens of Upper Darby, the defendant is alleged to have taken a portion of the parking meter cash and used it for the purchase of food, birthday cakes, office parties, and restaurant trips for the defendant and her staff."

Coles allegedly voided parking violations for her family members.