Media, Pa, team to take on Rhode Island in Little League World Series

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- It's still Delco versus the world as the Media Little League team gears up for another must-win game Sunday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport!

The dream is still alive and the boys from Media, Pennsylvania, are not done yet.

They pulled off a big win in Williamsport Saturday and are now one step closer to that world championship!

A busload of fans made the trip from Media to Williamsport this weekend to cheer on the team in person, while everyone else packed into Delco bars and restaurants to root for them.

As for the game, Media's offense got off to a fast start after the team scored three runs in the top of the first inning -- courtesy of hits by Nate Saleski, Trevor Skowronek, and Christian Nunez.

Nolan Gratton was great for Media on the mound, as well, striking out seven batters over four innings.

However, Team New England battled back to tie the game, setting up an epic ending.

The boys from Media turned to small ball in the sixth inning to score the final two runs, earning their first-ever win at the Little League World Series, sending fans into a frenzy!

"The game was spectacular. It was definitely a nail-biter all through and through, but we had faith in the 'Ginger Jesus' and the rest of the Media Little League to get us through," said fan, Leslie Douglas.

"This is thrilling. This is really thrilling, you know," added fellow fan, David Hanahan.

"It's Media and that's why they won, because people love Media," fan Maureen Hanahan said.

There is no rest for the winning. Media is right back at it Sunday, taking on the Metro Regional champs from Rhode Island at 11 a.m.

Media must win if they want to keep their little league world series dreams alive.