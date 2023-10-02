Watch live: Looting in Philadelphia, business impact updates from DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials, including District Attorney Larry Krasner, are expected to give an update Monday after several stores were looted across the city last week.

Business owners have been left to pick up the pieces nearly a week after swarms of thieves looted retailers Tuesday night.

The chaos started hours after a judge dismissed all charges against a former police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry. However, police have said that none of the looters were connected to the peaceful protesters who came out in support of Irizarry.

One video shows police and alleged looters clashing outside the Lululemon store on Walnut. Then, just down the street, a security guard tried to hold off people forcing their way into the Apple Store. Sporting goods stores, a Foot Locker, a GameStop, a medical marijuana dispensary and a streetwear business were also among the shops hit.

Several liquor stores are also closed "until further notice" after 18 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores were targeted.

Now, city leaders said they're looking to come down hard on anyone involved in the looting spree.

"A robbery charge, a burglary charge, a theft charge, receiving stolen property," Interm Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said following the night of chaos. "Whatever we can possibly apply to this situation, we're going to apply it."

"The DA and the courts need to make sure these people pay a price for what they did," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also said.

In the days following, investigators have said they've made dozens of arrests in connection to the incidents. Last week, a spokesperson for the DA's office said they've charged at least 31 people ranging in age from 14-37 years old. The most common charges were burglary and theft.

"Philadelphia is not going to be the place that you can come and do this type of behavior," Stanford said.

Stanford said they believe the groups were organized on social media and singled out one woman who is in custody as a possible leader.

"This person incited a lot of other individuals to do at one point, what we know, is coordinated a caravan of individuals to go across the city hitting multiple locations," the acting police commissioner added.

Dayjia Blackwell, 21, known as "Meatball" was charged for her alleged role in multiple incidents of property destruction, burglary, and theft from businesses in seven different locations throughout the city, according to police. She is alleged to have used her social media following to encourage people to participate in criminal activities in those locations. Police said she has been charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communication facility, receipt of stolen property and disorderly conduct.

City Commerce Director Anne Nadol has said her office is working to make sure businesses have what they need.

Officials are expected to give an update at 11 a.m. on arrests, investigations, prosecutions and outreach to the impacted retailers, as well as victim support related to the violence during last week's civil unrest.