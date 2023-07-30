Damaging winds cause heavy damage as storms roll through Woodstown, NJ

Damaging winds cause heavy damage as storms roll through Woodstown, NJ

Damaging winds cause heavy damage as storms roll through Woodstown, NJ

WOODSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Neighbors say the storm was fast and furious. Most of the damage happened in the southern end of Woodstown.

But the good news, the fire chief says there have been no reports of any injuries.

"Sounded like a train coming through. We just hunkered down," Bernard Jones, a Woodstown resident said.

Jones and his wife took cover in their bedroom Saturday evening as a strong thunderstorm tore through Woodstown.

"It blew the window open in the church and the front door," Jones said.

Jones lives next door to the Spencer U.A.M.E. Church on Bailey Street, which is more than 200 years old.

The building wasn't damaged but the powerful winds knocked over trees which damaged tombstones in the cemetery behind the church where Jones says African Americans who fought in the Civil War are buried.

"Just devastating to come out and see everything," Jones said.

Several trees split and landed on homes.

Others were uprooted.

And on South Main Street the wind brought down at least 10 utility poles that are now hanging over the road.

And some are cracked in half.

"Just wind and rain and you could hear trees just blowing all over the place," James Thomas said.

"Came home to my yard with my tree down. I see debris all over the place and thank God it didn't hit my house," Susie Ashlock said.

Police had several streets blocked off throughout the borough after live wires were draped across the road.

Our NEXT Weather Alert team says winds were about 60 miles per hour in Woodstown during the storm.

This power service box was ripped off one home, and Atlantic City Electric was out assessing the damage caused by the wrath of mother nature.

"It was blowing the neighbor's furniture across the yard, but I thank God everybody survived," Ernestine Mendez.

Atlantic City Electric is working to clear South Main Street where those utility poles came down.

Here at the church, parish leaders are surveying exactly how many tombstones were damaged.