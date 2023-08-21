Phillies' Nick Castellanos gifts Media, Pa. LLWS team with custom-made bats

Media, Pa.'s loss in Little League World Series moved some fans to tears

Media, Pa.'s loss in Little League World Series moved some fans to tears

Media, Pa.'s loss in Little League World Series moved some fans to tears

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies were in Williamsport on Sunday cheering on Media, Pa.'s 12U baseball team against Rhode Island ahead of their game vs. the Washington Nationals in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic.

Media, Pa.'s run ended in a 7-2 loss, but one Phillies player delivered the Little Leaguers a gift they'll never forget after the game.

RELATED: Bryce Harper uses Phillie Phanatic-themed bat at 2023 MLB Little League Classic

Phillies' All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos gifted every player on the Delco squad custom-made bats from Chandler Bats, an American manufacturing company based in Port St. Lucie, Fla. specializing in wood baseball bats.

👉Delivering boxes of custom Chandler sticks as a gift to Media Little League in Williamsport, PA today on behalf of Nick Castellanos 🔥🔥🔥 Great job Media, very proud of you all and your LLWS journey!#mlb #littleleague #classic #phillies #llws pic.twitter.com/b0swjKiz3A — Chandler Bats (@Chandlerbats) August 20, 2023

It's the same bat Castellanos used in the MLB Little League Classic Sunday night. The bats say "UP IN THIS JAWN,' in red font with Castellanos' No. 8 at the end of the barrel.

Before Media lost to Rhode Island, several Phillies players, including Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, were cheering them on as they tied the game in the fifth inning.

Harper even gave the team a pep talk following the loss.