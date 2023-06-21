Philadelphia area sisters create brand to empower girls' basketball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Philadelphia area sisters are bonded by basketball and now share their own brand.

They created their own designs, so girls feel confident on the court.

The sisters are a force on and off the court. This brand and its clothing started as a COVID project in their house and grew into something much bigger than that.

Basketball, beauty and brains. Cire Worley and her sister Taylor Linton are the triple threat.

"I want to let girls know that it's OK to play basketball," Linton said. "Girls can hoop too."

The Philadelphia area sisters share a love for the game and they live it and breathe it every day.

Cire played basketball at Abington High School and will continue playing at UMass Lowell in New England and Taylor is a rising eighth grader on the varsity team at Germantown Friends School.

Along their career — they noticed something.

"We kind of always knew that the girls' game wasn't as like popular as the boys' game and we had a hard time finding girls' clothes to wear," Worley said.

So they took the lead and created a girls' empowerment brand called Bucket Get Her.

By their definition Bucket Get Her means, "She who hoops or gets multiple buckets The name often given to a ball-her who is unguardable."

"When you see the bucket and the ball it means you support girls' basketball and anything that goes on with girls' basketball," Worley said.

And it's been a slam dunk ever since.

They have a website, social media, do pop up shops and share their product at tournaments.

Girls all over the country are wearing it.

"This is the back of the white hoodie, and this is the front," Worley said.

Their focus is also to promote the meaning behind the brand. They hope they when young players see the bucket and the ball, they know it's a symbol of hope, equity, and persistence.

"I want the girls to know they can feel confident in what they wear on and off the court and they have something specifically for them," Worley said.

The sisters hope to inspire girls across the world and to connect with girls who love the game as much as them.