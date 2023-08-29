Media, Pa. LLWS team honored at Citizens Bank Park before Phillies-Angels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Media, Pa. Little League team was an immense source of both pride and joy the last four weeks – punching their ticket to the Little League World Series while garnering support from Delco to the entire Delaware Valley.

On Monday night, another baseball team said: "Thank you."

The Phillies hosted the team — inviting them on the field at Citizens Bank Park prior to their game against the Los Angeles Angels and announcing each player and the coaching staff so fans could cheer and celebrate them.

"It was really cool to be on the field that I've been at so many times," Christian Nunez said.

"It's great to be associated with the Phillies and everything," head coach Tom Bradley said. "Our baseball team, we all watch the Phillies, everyone cheers for the Phillies."

Before standing on a big league field in front of thousands, Phillies' right fielder Nick Castellanos, a two-time All-Star, made a point of spending some time with the team to chat – just like two-time MVP Bryce Harper did in Williamsport last week.

"They're both awesome guys," Bradley said. "They get it. They really get it. We're out there doing as hard as we can and they remember when they were our age.

These boys are just 12 years old, but thanks to their hard work, teamwork and dedication they're already living out their dreams.

"We got to live the dream, definitely the coolest experience of my life," Nunez said.

The summer of their young lives, helped make all of our summers unforgettable, too.