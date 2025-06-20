Where did Thursday's storms hit the hardest in Pennsylvania? Here's a look at the damage we've seen.

Insulation, water all over Montco home after roof collapse during strong storms

After strong storms moved through the Philadelphia area on Thursday night, many residents awoke to find trees down in their yards, on their cars or blocking major roads.

Several buildings suffered damage to their roofs due to the storms, which packed wind gusts up to 70 mph.

WMMR Radio's building in Bala Cynwyd was among those with roof damage — another was an apartment building in the Wissahickon section of Philadelphia and a home in Montgomery County.

Crews were working to remove trees blocking roads and restore power throughout the day on Friday. A spokesperson for PECO, by far the most impacted by the storms, said workers would be restoring power "24/7."

Around the region, we saw neighbors helping neighbors, people trying to clean up and many grateful for their safety but trying to replace damaged property. Here's a look at how the storms impacted the region.

Trees down on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough section of Philadelphia

On Ridge Avenue near Martin Street in Roxborough, a tree practically snapped in half before falling onto several cars.

Cars remained buried under the fallen tree as of 12 p.m. Thankfully, no one was in the cars at the time.

The downed trees were drawing a crowd of people taking pictures up and down the street, amazed at how hard the wind was blowing and the damage it did.

Another tree near Roxborough Memorial Hospital was ripped out of the ground and blocked the road as well. That tree has since been moved to the sidewalk to allow cars to pass.

Storm caves in roof at Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania home

A Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania woman says her home's roof was destroyed, caving in on her roommate while both of them were inside during strong storms that hit the Philly region on Thursday night and knocked out power for thousands of customers.

Paula Jordan returned home for the first time Friday morning for her first look at the home in daylight. There is insulation everywhere, hanging from the ceiling and all over the floor.

She said she felt wet before realizing what had happened.

"I felt like I was in a mist blowing around me. Then I heard a crash and a boom and a bang, and water everywhere. There's water top to bottom, my mattress is a total sponge."

She is insured and Servpro is already at work on the roof. Jordan expects she will have to stay in a hotel for several weeks while the repairs are completed.

"It's just going to be a rebuild, we're going to get through it," Jordan said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.