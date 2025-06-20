Pennsylvania counties regrouping after severe storms rocked the region

Family unharmed but residence unlivable after tree crashes onto roof in Upper Providence Township

Family unharmed but residence unlivable after tree crashes onto roof in Upper Providence Township

Family unharmed but residence unlivable after tree crashes onto roof in Upper Providence Township

Fallen trees, dangling power lines and some very close calls in several Philadelphia-area communities. Cleanup was well underway on Friday after a night of severe storms rocked the region.

Several homes and buildings suffered damage to their roofs due to the storms, which packed wind gusts up to 70 mph. The damaging winds also brought down power lines that crews continue to work to repair.

Downed trees, power lines in Bucks County

Bucks County continues to clean up after Thursday night's storms. Some roads remained closed Friday, covered by trees, utility poles and wires.

The sound of generators filled many neighborhoods, like off of Bustleton Pike and Bristol Road in Churchville.

CBS Philadelphia

In Trevose on Elmwood Avenue, a tree toppled onto the roof of a home. The homeowner's son told CBS News Philadelphia his parents were inside when it happened, but they are OK.

"It was terrible. I was doing dishes at a quarter to 6 p.m. I heard a noise that I had never, ever heard before. I said, 'What the heck was that?!'" said Theresa Fisher, who lives across the street from the home.

As of Friday afternoon, the tree was partially being held up by the power lines while the rest of it either leaned on or went all the way through the home's roof. CBS Philadelphia

The family told us the home was deemed uninhabitable.

Home garage in Glenside flattened by tree trunk

Tim McCaffrey, who lives on Wharton Road in Glenside, watched from inside his home as Thursday night's powerful storms uprooted a massive tree behind his house. The tree trunk flattened the family's garage, which McCaffrey said is totaled now.

"All of a sudden, I saw it start falling toward the house, through the back window, and I just kind of jumped out of the way with the dog and tried to get out of there as quickly as I could," said McCaffrey, who has lived in the home on Wharton Road for five years.

CBS Philadelphia

A few houses up the street, Drew Hmiel came home to find pieces of their roof taken out by another fallen tree.

"Structurally, inside, everything's hunky dory. So it's looking okay for that," Hmiel said, who has lived in the home for 30 years.

Hmiel said that had they been home for the storm, one of their cars likely would've been crushed under the tree. He's taking the damage in stride.

"You know, I was thinking of like redoing the deck anyway. Looks like we have to now," he said.

But the damage wasn't limited to a single block.

In Wyncote, utility crews had part of Greenwood Avenue closed as they worked on lines. Nearby, a fallen tree came within feet of a house, and on Rodman Ave in Jenkintown, tree crews cleared limbs from the top of a home.

Despite all this damage, people that CBS News Philadelphia talked with say they're just happy to make it through unharmed.

"At least no one was hurt, everyone was safe and sound," McCaffrey said.

"No one was hurt, and we'll get this cleaned up," said Hmiel.

Cars damaged in Roxborough after tree fell onto Ridge Avenue

The storm that brought a heavy downpour and hard blowing winds on Thursday left behind damage throughout the Philadelphia area.

The City of Philadelphia said an emergency tree response is underway, and it's working to clean up more than 200 trees that were knocked down during the storm.

In Roxborough, a tree was nearly snapped in half before it landed on three cars on Ridge Avenue and Martin Street. As of Friday afternoon, the tree was completely blocking the road, diverting traffic for motorists.

John Bennett, who owns Philly Gainz, was inside his business, which is at the intersection, when it happened.

"It started pouring out of nowhere. Then, all of a sudden, you hear a crack, a boom. You look outside and there's trees on top of cars," he said. "It was pretty scary."

The damage captured the attention of residents who visited the area to take photos of the aftermath. All of them were amazed at how the ferocious winds were able to bring down the large tree.

CBS Philadelphia

"It was frightening. I live down there. And our neighborhood, if you have large trees, like they're all coming down," said Randi Sargent.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The storm also pulled a tree out of the sidewalk on Ridge Avenue and Rector Street. At one point, it also blocked the road before it was moved.

CBS Philadelphia

Deb Stantiz said she's amazed by the power of the storm because she says it didn't last very long.

"It lasted for about 20 minutes. It was a little scary," she said.

Stantiz and others are just happy it wasn't worse.

Fallen tree crashes into roof in Upper Providence Township

Thursday night's storm came fast and furious, leaving a widespread path of destruction.

Dana Jackson was cleaning up on Friday after a tree came crashing down in her parents' driveway in Upper Providence.

"A lot of branches, a lot of leaves. Fortunately, by the grace of God, it did not hit their house, so we are blessed for that. But a lot of work to do in the yard," she said.

But another homeowner on Lakewood Drive wasn't so lucky. A tree crashed into her home, leaving a hole in the roof.

Meanwhile, in Havertown, the wind knocked this tree down onto a car.

CBS Philadelphia

"It happened so quickly. The storm just came in, and my son's car is the one that's under the tree," said Elise Sutton.

The damage is still being assessed. The storm knocked out power at numerous intersections as well.