Tree crashes into Upper Darby home during Thursday's storm, trapping woman inside

By Brandon Goldner

An Upper Darby woman is recovering from injuries she sustained Thursday after severe storms caused a tree to topple over and slam into her house while she was inside.

When Upper Darby firefighters arrived at the house along Bond Avenue around 5:30 p.m., they found the tree had pinned the woman down around her legs

Christopher Audie Murphy, an Army veteran who lives across the street, ran over to help after hearing the cracking of the tree.

When he arrived, he recalled lifting up a section of the roof that caved in near the woman and comforting her as other neighbors and firefighters arrived to help.

"My forearms were shot after coming back by the amount of weight that we were holding," Murphy recalled. "It was a whole team of folks."

Cara Murphy, his wife, said she and their children are proud of him.

"I think my husband is a hero," she said. "Our whole neighborhood rallied around a crazy storm."

First responders took the woman to Lankenau Hospital Trauma Center to be evaluated.

Neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia that they expect the woman to be OK.

Crews started removing the tree's thick trunk and large branches Friday morning.

