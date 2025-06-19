Watch CBS News
Home of Philadelphia's WMMR radio station damaged in severe storms

By Alicia Roberts, Atheer Hussein

Strong storms cause significant damage in Philadelphia region
At One Bala Plaza in Bala Cynwyd, which is home to the Philadelphia radio station WMMR, part of the roof fell into a back parking lot during severe storms on Thursday night, leaving behind chunks of roofing, insulation and even some wood beams. 

Fortunately, no one was injured. 

"We heard this big crash and people started calling us, saying, 'Hey the roof just blew off,'" said Beasley Media Group's chief engineer Rodney Byrd. "We lost the roofing of the upper part of our building here."

Several cars were damaged, including a station vehicle whose back window shattered. Byrd said despite the damage, he's grateful it wasn't any worse. 

"Everyone is OK, that's all that matters," Byrd said.

In Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood, a child was injured Thursday after they were trapped under a tree during the storm. The child was rescued and taken to Einstein Medical Center. Another person was hurt after a tree fell on a car in Overbrook. 

The storm knocked out power for thousands of households in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and even left Jefferson Abington Hospital in Montgomery County without electricity for hours.

The threat of severe storms has passed for the Philadelphia area, but the NEXT Weather Team is tracking a heat wave that moves in this weekend and could bring multiple days of temperatures in the upper 90s or higher.

