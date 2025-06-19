Thousands without power in Philadelphia region following severe storms

The severe weather threat in the Philadelphia region is over, but the storms left behind plenty of damage and knocked out power for thousands in the Delaware Valley on Thursday night.

Here's a list of outages across the Philly region as of 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

PECO power outages

PECO customers were the hardest hit by Thursday's storms, as 223,001 customers lost power in the Philadelphia area.

Bucks County had the most customers lose power with more than 61,900. Montgomery County and Delaware County also had thousands of customers without power.

Montco had 58,825 customers lose power, while Delco had 60,265 without power following the storms.

Demarva power outages

Delmarva Power, which provides electricity and natural gas to residents in Delaware and Maryland, had thousands of customers without power.

In New Castle County, more than 6,000 customers lost their power.

PSEG power outages

Public Service Enterprise Group provides electric to New Jersey residents, and the company had nearly 7,500 customers without power due to the storms.

Mercer County had more than 5,000 customers without power, while Burlington County had about 1,000 customers with no electric.

Atlantic City Electric power outages

Atlantic City Electric had more than 2,000 customers without power.

Cumberland County was the hardest hit, with more than 800 customers losing power.