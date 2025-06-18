Severe weather expected to hit Philadelphia region on Thursday. Here's the timing and weather forecast.

The heat is on! Summer arrives Friday, but we are feeling it here in the Philadelphia area Thursday and the next seven days.

On Thursday, you need to hydrate often with non-alcoholic and non-sugary beverages. Make sure to dress in loose-fitting clothes and spend time in air conditioning if possible. Skies will be partly cloudy, and highs will hover in the low 90s with a heat index near 100.

On Thursday afternoon, storms will develop, some of which are likely to be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area in a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning and downpours are the main threats.

CBS News Philadelphia

Due to the likelihood of severe storms, a NEXT Weather Alert is in place Thursday afternoon and evening from 3 to 9 p.m.

Ironically, Friday, the summer solstice and official start to summer, will hover in the mid-80s with sunny skies and will be the nicest day of the next seven days.

Our first heatwave of the year arrives Saturday through the middle of next week. As a reminder, three consecutive days at or above 90 is considered a heat wave.

CBS News Philadelphia

Skies will be partly sunny to sunny with each day hotter and more humid than the day before. By Sunday, we are looking at dangerous heat with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 80. Monday and Tuesday climb between 97 and 101 with a heat index, feels-like temperature between 103 and 107. At those temperatures, heatstroke and heat exhaustion are possible.

For some context:

Last year's first heat wave ran from June 18-23, and the last one hit at the end of July.

Both topped out at 98 degrees.

Our last 100+ degree day? July 7, 2012, when we hit 101.

And the longest heatwave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100.

Because of the dangerous heat, a NEXT Weather Alert is in place from Monday to Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for p.m. storms. High 92. Low 73.

Friday: Sunny and warm. High 87. Low 67.

Saturday: Heat wave begins. High 91. Low 69.

Sunday: Hot and sticky. High 93. Low 73.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 98. Low 77.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 99. Low 80.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for extreme heat. High 98. Low 78.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast