Person with measles attended Shakira concert, N.J. health officials say

New Jersey health officials are warning people who attended Thursday's Shakira concert at MetLife stadium that a concertgoer had the measles.

The Health Department says someone who lives out of state attended the concert while infectious.

People may have been exposed on May 15 starting around 7:30 p.m. to May 16th at 1 a.m.

Officials are urging everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines, which is the best protection against the disease.

Anyone who believes they may have contracted measles is asked to call their health care provider before going to any medical office or emergency department for treatment, so special measures can be taken to prevent the potential of further spread. The virus spreads easily through the air.

So far, no additional cases in New Jersey have been reported.

What are measles symptoms?

Symptoms include cough, high fever, red eyes, runny nose, and a rash that typically appears between three and five days after other symptoms began. The rash looks like flat red spots, and usually starts at the hairline and spreads downward across the face to the neck, torso, and so on.

Serious complications of measles can include pneumonia or encephalitis. It can also cause miscarriages and premature birth.

Click here for more information about the measles from New Jersey's Department of Health.