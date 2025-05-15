Traveler with measles was at Newark Airport while infectious, health officials say

A traveler with measles was at Newark Liberty International Airport for several hours while infectious this week, health officials said.

Anyone who was in Newark Airport's Terminal B between 12:30-4 p.m. Monday may have been exposed to measles, according to the New Jersey health department.

Those who have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as June 2, health officials said.

The health department said the patient is not a New Jersey resident and there are no known associated cases in the state at this time.

There have been three measles cases in New Jersey so far this year, and all three cases occurred in one household, health officials said.

What should I do if I think I have measles?

Anyone who believes they were exposed to measles should not go straight to a doctor's office or emergency department; health officials say to call a health care provider ahead of time so precautions can be taken to minimize exposure for other patients and medical staff.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that appears as flat red spots.

According to experts, the virus can be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

Measles is highly contagious, and those who have not been vaccinated are most at risk.